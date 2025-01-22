Which Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra color should you buy?
Samsung is offering a wide range of colors for the S25 Ultra.
Samsung always releases a few online exclusive colorways of its devices alongside the retail colorways. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is no exception to this rule, having launched in four general shades and three additional hues that can only be purchased online via Samsung's digital storefront.
If you're looking to purchase the mighty Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, get a good look at all seven of its retail and exclusive shades. This will help you narrow down which shade you want faster.
These Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra colors are widely available at retailers
Titanium Silverblue
This year's signature shade for Samsung's flagship trip is this cold blue hue with a silver frame to compliment the blue tone. It's a very business-casual look on the S25 Ultra.
Titanium Black
You'd expect this variant to be your usual all-black ensemble but it has a subtle twist. The light charcoal grey color of the titanium frame gives the black paint job a sporty feel.
Titanium Whitesilver
It is white? Is it silver? Yes and yes. Samsung merged two popular basic shades into one elegant option for the S25 Ultra. It's pretty, but it will be very hard to keep this shade clean.
Titanium Gray
Why go bold when you can go beige? This color is basically a shinier titanium version of the most boring color on earth. It's a hard pass for me, but I imagine older people like my dad will love it.
Check out the online exclusive Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra shades
Titanium Jadegreen
Samsung is gatekeeping the best S25 Ultra shade it seems. This warm green color is sure to turn heads. With titanium accents and a titanium S Pen, it looks fabulous.
Titanium Pinkgold
Rose gold meets peach with the Titanium Pinkgold color of the S25 Ultra. This sweet attire is so light it's almost orange, but in a good way.
Titanium Jetblack
This isn't a typo, Samsung is offering a second black version of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. What's different with this one? The frame is black instead of titanium.
Let's get down to business and decide which S25 Ultra shade you should buy
Now that you've seen all the retail and online exclusive colors of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, you'll have a good idea of what stood out to you and what appalled you. If any single color didn't immediately catch your attention, I'm here to help.
Black is always the safest shade to buy when getting anything. Whether it's a phone or a car, a laptop or a washing machine, black never disappoints. If you don't like anything Samsung has to offer, just get the Titanium Black option. The great thing about this year's Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra colors is that there are two blacks, so if you don't like the titanium frame, you can always buy the online exclusive Titanium Jetblack.
Not shy of making a statement? Or perhaps you want to grab attention. If you're one of the brave and the bold, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a lovely sight in Titanium Silverblue. It's soothing to look at and the silver accents elevate the entire colorway.
This one's a personal favorite but I adore the Titanium Jadegreen shade as well. Green isn't for everyone, but this light olive tint is marvelous. It's the color I would buy. If you like plants and shrubbery like myself, you'll love it too!
If all else fails to please you, pick any of the black options, slap on a phone cover and call it a day. There are some really cool Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra cases available that can easily revamp this boring metal-and-glass brick of a device.
