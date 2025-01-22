Which Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra color should you buy?

Samsung always releases a few online exclusive colorways of its devices alongside the retail colorways. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is no exception to this rule, having launched in four general shades and three additional hues that can only be purchased online via Samsung's digital storefront.

If you're looking to purchase the mighty Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, get a good look at all seven of its retail and exclusive shades. This will help you narrow down which shade you want faster.

These Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra colors are widely available at retailers

Check out the online exclusive Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra shades

Let's get down to business and decide which S25 Ultra shade you should buy

Now that you've seen all the retail and online exclusive colors of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, you'll have a good idea of what stood out to you and what appalled you. If any single color didn't immediately catch your attention, I'm here to help.

Black is always the safest shade to buy when getting anything. Whether it's a phone or a car, a laptop or a washing machine, black never disappoints. If you don't like anything Samsung has to offer, just get the Titanium Black option. The great thing about this year's Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra colors is that there are two blacks, so if you don't like the titanium frame, you can always buy the online exclusive Titanium Jetblack.

Not shy of making a statement? Or perhaps you want to grab attention. If you're one of the brave and the bold, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a lovely sight in Titanium Silverblue. It's soothing to look at and the silver accents elevate the entire colorway.

This one's a personal favorite but I adore the Titanium Jadegreen shade as well. Green isn't for everyone, but this light olive tint is marvelous. It's the color I would buy. If you like plants and shrubbery like myself, you'll love it too!

If all else fails to please you, pick any of the black options, slap on a phone cover and call it a day. There are some really cool Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra cases available that can easily revamp this boring metal-and-glass brick of a device.