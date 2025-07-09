What Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 color should you buy?

The super-thin Galaxy Z Fold 7 is out now, giving those interested a trio of colors to choose from. There's also an additional online exclusive if you order from the Samsung website. While you mull over what color Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 you should buy, take a good look at all the shades before jumping the gun.

A more mature assortment of colors

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 - Blue Shadow A new blue This Blue Shadow variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is reminiscent of the typical deep blue jeans color that you'd see on a pair of Levi's. It's a pleasant sight to behold on the backside of the Fold 7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 - Silver Shadow Classic silver Many fans are sad that there's no white or beige option available this year, but the Silver Shadow is quite nice and a suitable replacement for such minimalist buyers. It isn't flashy and enhances the premium feel of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 - Jet Black Failsafe choice Just like that black t-shirt in your closet that never fails you, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 in Jet Black is a foolproof choice that accentuates the sleekness of the foldable. As an added perk, black is the easiest color to keep clean. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 - Mint Exclusive option Samsung always offers a few online-only colors for its devices. This time around, it's this light green Mint option for the Galaxy Z Fold 7. If you want a more unique look, it's a solid choice.

Here's how you can make the right decision when picking a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 color variant

Whittling down the list of phones to the one you're going to buy is a massive undertaking. Choosing a phone color is relatively easier, but some might be stumped by this step as well. The simplest way to make a choice you won't regret is to get something that's your favorite color. And if you don't have a favorite, just go for the black option. There's a reason why black is a staple in fashion; it's a no-brainer whether you're buying clothes, shoes, phones, or smartwatches.

Our number one recommendation from this year's assortment is the Blue Shadow version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. This deep blue has a mesmerising quality to it, almost resembling the deep, calm waters of the ocean at night or a classic pair of dark blue jeans. The shape of the Z Fold 7 looks rather striking in this coat of paint.

Fans of lighter hues should stick to the Silver Shadow option. There's no white variant of the Fold 7 this time around, but the silver color is a fitting replacement to appease those who delight in lighter shades.