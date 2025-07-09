What Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 color should you buy?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 sports a much nicer screen-to-body ratio with smaller bezels, especially noticeable with the cover display. Samsung isn't offering as many colors with the Flip 7 as it did with the Flip 6. Gone are the bright yellows and pastel blues, replaced with a mixed bag of down-to-earth shades and livelier colors.

You're probably trying to decide which coat of paint would go with your personality the most. Let's take a look at all the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 colorways before deciding which one to buy.

Settling on what Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 color to buy is easier when you know your options

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 - Coral Red The right tone Coral Red is a ravishing scarlet look and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 looks stunning in it. This orange-toned red is a fun and vibrant hue, definitely the most memorable of the lot. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 - Jet Black Tried and tested Who ever complained about a black option of anything? Colors like Jet Black are staples for consumers, serving as failsafe options for indecisive customers or lovers of the arcane. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 - Blue Shadow Basic blue Much like black, blue is a standard practical choice for many. It's one of the most common colors on the Samsung portfolio. This darker tint flatters the sleek Galaxy Z Flip 7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 - Green Mint Online exclusive Missing those pastels from the last-gen Flip? Samsung has a springier twist to offer with the Green Mint variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The green is so fresh, you can almost smell it.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 comes in a more conservative shade range

Samsung has drastically reduced the assortment of colors it offers with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, but this isn't a bad thing. There's still something to please everyone on the roster. Retaining the Jet Black colorway was the smartest move on Samsung's part since it's a basic shade that is a safe choice for most people.

Those who prefer a bolder, spicier paint job will be pleased with the Coral Red hue that we saw on the Galaxy S25 series. It's very reminiscent of the hot chilli red ASUS Zenfone 9 variant that went over massively well with the crowds a few years ago. I will never get over that shade, which is why it brings me boundless joy to see a similar color on the Galaxy S25 and now the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

If you're not too bold but also tired of a plain black phone, Blue Shadow provides a healthy balance of both. It's not a plain Jane blue hue; the steely dark blue compliments the sleek profile of the Flip 7. Darker colors don't get dirty as easily as lighter colors and small scratches are less noticeable too, so you still retain the benefits of a darker shade like Jet Black.