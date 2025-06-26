What you need to know

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 shows up in three shades in a new leak: blue, silver, and black.

Samsung might be ditching its old playbook—those once-limited colors (black and silver) could now be hitting shelves everywhere, not just on Samsung.com.

Both foldables are getting a fresh Green Mint color, but only if you go straight through Samsung’s own store.

Hype is heating up for Samsung’s Summer Unpacked next month, with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 likely headlining the show. While leaks have already spilled a bunch, a fresh batch of almost-official renders just gave us a new look of the upcoming foldables, this time showing the Fold 7 in three sharp color options. A couple of them look a lot like those once-exclusive Samsung.com finishes.

Evan Blass has shared some juicy details on Substack, revealing a few colorways for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7. We’re looking at three main shades hitting the general market, though Samsung might still keep a few exclusives up its sleeve. The colors aren’t wildly different from the Galaxy Z Fold 6, but how they’re being rolled out definitely feels like a bit of a shuffle.

There's a luxe blue that exudes luxury, a flashy silver for those seeking a standout foldable, and a classic black for those seeking a more subdued look.

(Image credit: @WorkaholicDavid / X)

Exclusive no more?

Interestingly, last year’s Z Fold 6 came in slick shades like Crafted Black and white, but only if you bought directly from Samsung's store. Now, if these new Z Fold 7 renders are showing the standard lineup and not just future site-only options, it looks like Samsung is changing its play. Those once-exclusive colors might’ve been subtly reworked and are now going mainstream.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The new leak corroborates Blass’s earlier scoop on the Z Fold 7’s color lineup, which was spotted on Samsung’s Irish staging site. Blass had already mentioned Blue Shadow and Jet Black as confirmed shades, and it looks like there’s a third in the mix: Silver Shadow, according to the leaked pricing pages.

It’s worth pointing out that while these early product pages help confirm the color options, they’re packed with placeholder info recycled from older launches. Still, they do make one thing clear: the main color choices seem locked in. And as a bonus detail, both the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are getting a Green Mint color exclusive via Samsung.com.

This wouldn’t be the first time Samsung saves the eye-catching colors for its own shop. The ones we’ve seen so far get the job done, but they’re not exactly pushing the envelope.

