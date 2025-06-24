What you need to know

Samsung may have had an "oops" moment as it allegedly leaked all the colorways of its upcoming foldable.

According to an Irish staging website, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 will show up in three colorways, and an exclusive fourth color for online purchases.

The screenshot of the staging site also lists storage variants for both phones. 256GB and 512GB options for the Flip 7 and 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants for the Z Fold 7.

Samsung's next Unpacked event is just a few weeks away, with the company finally announcing that it will unveil its next line of foldables on July 9. And just a day after this major announcement, we seem to have gotten more information about the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7.

The Korean OEM may have hit the live button too early on some of its Irish staging sites for these devices. According to Android Authority, the purchase pages not only reveal the colorways of the device but also other details pertaining to storage, pricing, and more.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

The publication notes that the company's clamshell (codenamed B7) is listed with Coral Red, Jet Black, and Blue Shadow colorways, in line with the most recent leak by Evan Blass, who shared official-looking renders of both devices just yesterday.

However, Blass only mentioned two colors for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, aka Blue Shadow and Jet Black. However, these screenshots of the alleged pricing pages mention a third, Silver Shadow colorway for the upcoming foldable.

Samsung usually reserves a few colors for users who make online purchases; similarly, these foldables could be getting the Samsung.com exclusive color Mint Green as well.

Furthermore, as staging pages usually carry more than just colorways of the device, the above screenshot of the alleged leaked page also reveals potential storage variants for both phones. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 could have 256GB and 512GB options, while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 might show up with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants — all but confirming what previous leaks have indicated.

(Image credit: Android Headline)

That said, it is important to note that pricing, images, and other promotional details mentioned in the screenshot may be incorrect. For example, some of the images used on the supposed site are actually of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 models, not the new ones, further implying that these could be placeholders for the upcoming models.

However, the wait isn't for much longer as Samsung is set to reveal the new phones on July 9, in Brooklyn, New York.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming smartwatch, check out our Ultimate Guide.