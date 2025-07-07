What you need to know

According to the latest leak, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be Samsung's thinnest and lightest fold yet, measuring 8.9mm folded and 4.2mm unfolded.

Both the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Flip FE might feature a 6.9-inch foldable screen and a 4.1-inch cover screen, the same leak suggests.

The Galaxy Watch 8 could sport an all-new "squircle" design with a raised circular display, while the Watch 8 Classic is expected to maintain a familiar design with Google Gemini integration.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is just around the corner, and that still isn’t stopping the tipsters from dropping those leaks. A new one has now revealed every possible spec of the upcoming foldables, next to a sneak peek at the alleged Galaxy Watch 8 as well.

The leak comes from prominent tipster Roland Quandt on BlueSky, wherein he has shared multiple posts revealing possible specs of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Z Flip FE next to what appears to be a promotional image of the Galaxy Watch 8 models as well.

According to Quandt, the alleged Galaxy Z Fold 7 is said to be the thinnest and lightest Z Fold 7 that Samsung has ever made, as anticipated. It will supposedly measure 8.9mm in thickness when folded and 4.2mm when unfolded — in comparison, the predecessor, Galaxy Z Fold 6, measured 12.1mm and 5.6mm, respectively.

Further, the phone could weigh 216 grams and come with a 6.5-inch cover screen and a notable 8-inch foldable screen. As previous leaks have suggested, the foldable phone could have a 200MP primary shooter and is likely powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, next to a 4400mAh battery capacity.

The flip models, on the other hand, will likely share some of the specs like screen sizes as both will supposedly have a 6.9-inch foldable screen next to the all-new prominent cover screen measuring 4.1 inches. The primary camera is also touted to be a 50MP lens. Battery capacity on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE could feature a 4000mAh, and the regular Z Flip 7 with a slightly bigger 4300mAh one.

Per the leak, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 could feature Blue Shadow, Jet Black, and Silver Shadow colorways, and the Z Flip 7 FE should probably settle with Black and White color options.

Lastly, the shared images of the alleged Galaxy Watch 8 by Quandt reveal an all-new design of the smartwatch. It could likely feature a squircle design accompanied by a raised circular display. The alleged Watch 8 Classic, on the other hand, should likely be carrying a familiar design with significant Google Gemini integration, per the latest leaked image.

Lastly, Quandt also shared some pre-order offers for the upcoming Galaxy devices for the Indian market. While Samsung is offering notable e-vouchers for foldables and the Watch 8 series, the preorders are expected to commence on July 9 and end by July 24 for Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, and July 31 for Watch 8 models.



For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming foldables, check out our Ultimate Guide.