Samsung's Summer Unpacked event is all set to take place in New York on July 9.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and will be live-streamed on Samsung's official website and its YouTube channel.

Along with the next set of foldables, Samsung will also showcase "the next evolution of Galaxy AI."

The wait is finally over. Samsung announced today (June 23) that its Summer Galaxy Unpacked event is all set for July 9. The event will take place in Brooklyn, New York, after three years, calling the city a "borough known for bold ideas, creativity, and culture." The event will begin at 10 a.m. ET.

The summer Galaxy Unpacked will be live-streamed on Samsung's website and YouTube channel for those who aren't invited to the in-person unveiling of its next foldables lineup.

The Korean OEM didn't reveal much as to what we could expect out of this year's event; however, it did state that Galaxy AI will be at the center of it all. "With AI leading the way, Galaxy devices are evolving from reactionary smartphones to anticipatory smart companions – transforming how we communicate, create, and connect," Samsung said.

(Image credit: Samsung)

That said, its official announcement teaser showcases what appears to be a foldable device, presumably the Galaxy Z Fold 7, with the caption "Ultra Unfolds" at the end of the video. One of the two figures in the teaser appears to unfold gradually, while the one above may hint at the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Aside from the next-gen foldables, Samsung is rumored to be showing off the Galaxy Watch 8 series that will supposedly show up as a trio, along with a quick tease of the upcoming Android XR headset/Project Moohan.

There has been some chatter about a possible third foldable, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, also in the works, with renders of the clamshell showing up in a leak just this morning. Samsung also confirmed earlier this year that its upcoming foldable lineup will ship with the stable version of One UI 8, a detail revealed during the beta launch for the Galaxy S25 series.

Lastly, Samsung also stated that starting tonight, you can reserve the latest Galaxy device and earn a $50 Samsung Credit on Samsung.com. It is important to note that reserving a device comes at no additional cost and with no obligation to buy, as the credit is applied only if you pre-order.

