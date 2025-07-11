Last-minute Prime Day deal slashes over $300 OFF the 'thin-and-mighty' Galaxy S25 Edge

Prime Day 2025 ends in a matter of hours, and Amazon just upped the ante by dropping a deal on one of the year's most unique and impressive Android phones. The thin and lightweight Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge just hit store shelves on May 30th, and yet you can already score a record-smashing 29% discount on the phone if you buy it before Prime Day ends.

Deals on the S25 Edge have been few and far between since the phone was first announced, so I really didn't expect Amazon to go full throttle with the discounts right away. $100 off or something, sure, but a $315 discount? Totally bizarre for such a new device. Of course, who's complaining? All I know is that I would act fast if you're interested — this Prime Day Samsung deal isn't going to last long.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 256GB: $1,099.99 $784.99 with Prime at Amazon Prime Day 2025 is nearing an end, but you can still score a whopping $315 off the unlocked Galaxy S25 Edge if you head to Amazon right now. The cutting-edge smartphone is packed full of premium hardware and AI smarts, making it the perfect choice for anyone who values both elegance and efficiency in their devices.

Samsung has been all about producing thin, lightweight devices in 2025, and I'm here for it. Android phones have been getting clunkier in recent years, mostly to make room for bigger batteries and better hardware, so a balanced phone like the Galaxy S25 Edge is a truly welcome sight.

The Samsung phone is only 5.8mm thick, making it considerably thinner than every other phone in the S25 lineup, not to mention recent iPhone and Pixel devices. Despite the lightweight frame, the S25 Edge is still packed with a ton of flagship-level specs, such as the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 12GB of RAM, and a massive 200MP camera. The device also boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a durable Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 construction, plus you get seven years of OS and security upgrades guaranteed.

With its 3,900mAh battery, it's true that the S25 Edge may not last as long as other modern flagships, but it's a small price to pay if, like me, you want the sleekest Android phone on the market today. My only major concern with the Edge was its price, but thanks to this last-minute Prime Day deal, that's much less of a problem.