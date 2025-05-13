You can already score up to $800 OFF the Galaxy S25 Edge with this preorder deal — includes free credit, storage upgrade, and more

The wait is over: Samsung finally unveiled the new Galaxy S25 Edge during an Unpacked event this evening, and you can already save some serious cash if you preorder the phone directly from the source. Purchase the S25 Edge before the phone's official May 30th release date and you'll be eligible for up to $630 of trade-in credit, a free $50 voucher, and a boost to 512GB of storage at no additional cost. If you signed up for the Galaxy Reserve program last week, you'll also have the chance to apply that free $50 credit that Samsung sent you (check your inbox).

With a starting price of $1,099.99 for the 256GB version, the new Galaxy S25 Edge essentially falls right in between the Galaxy S25 Plus and the super-premium S25 Ultra. You get the same AI features, Snapdragon performance, and long software support found in the rest of the flagship lineup, but now they're in a lightweight, super-thin package.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 512GB: $1,219.99 From $469.99 with trade-in, plus free $50 credit, and more at Samsung Samsung is marking the arrival of its new Galaxy S25 Edge by offering up to $630 of trade-in credit when you preorder before May 30th. You'll also get a free storage boost to 512GB (a $120 value) and a free $50 credit, regardless of whether or not you process a trade-in. The S25 Edge is already in the running to be one of the best Samsung phones released this year, but thanks to this deal, it could also be a total bargain.

If the Galaxy S25 Ultra was too bulky for your taste, the S25 Edge might be the perfect solution, weighing just 163 grams and measuring to 5.8mm of thickness. For a little perspective, that's a full 2.4mm thinner than the S25 Ultra and 2.7mm thinner than the Google Pixel 9 Pro. The nice part is that this ultra-thin design doesn't come at the expense of most other specs. You still get a gorgeous 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a durable titanium-and-Gorilla Glass construction, while under the hood you'll enjoy the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM.

Of course, a phone's battery is generally the component that contributes the most to weight and thickness, which means the Edge has the smallest battery of any phone in the S25 lineup. Samsung is still claiming that the S25 Edge will last all day on a single charge, but I'll believe it when I see it. Aside from that, though, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge seems destined to be one of the best-looking and sleekest Android phones released this year, and thanks to this preorder deal, it might end up being pretty darn cheap too.