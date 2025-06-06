Ends Sunday! The Discover Samsung sale is dropping up to $560 OFF the Galaxy S25 with trade-in

Through Sunday, June 8th, the epic Discover Samsung Sale is dropping major deals on some of our favorite Android flagships.. As part of the event, for example, Samsung is offering a free storage boost to 256GB on the Galaxy S25 and other phones, with this particular deal offering $70 in savings. Additionally, Samsung will offer buyers up to $500 in instant trade-in credit on the phone, along with three free months of Samsung Care Plus, and access to early upgrades through the New Galaxy Club program.

It's worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy S25 is our pick for the best small Android phone on the market. With a really vivid, 6.2-inch AMOLED display and excellent photo and video capabilities, the S25 has a lot to offer to the modern smartphone user. Samsung also guarantees seven Android OS updates, making it more future-proof than some competitors. Similar deals are also available for the S25 Ultra and S25 Edge for a limited time, if you're interested in upgrading from the base model.

Samsung Galaxy S25 (256GB): $859.99 From $299.99 with trade-in during the Discover Samsung event The 2025 Discover Samsung Sale comes with a ton of nice deals, including free storage boosts for the Galaxy S25, S25 Ultra, and S25 Edge. You can also trade in an old or broken device for up to $500 off your purchase, no activation required. Bundle your purchase of the phone with a pair of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and you'll also receive a straight 47% off the earbuds.

✅Recommended if: you want extra storage without paying the upgrade price; you prefer a compact phone to the recent trend of devices getting larger; having a good-looking screen is a major selling point for you when it comes to buying a phone.

❌Skip this deal if: you prefer larger phones; you want more than 25W wired charging speeds; you need a device with flicker-reduction settings; you don't want to deal with the hassle of a trade-in.

While the Samsung Galaxy S25 is pretty similar to the last-gen iteration of the phone, it's housed in a smaller, thinner body, making it an even better compact phone. It boasts a 6.2-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a decent suite of cameras for most photo and video situations, and a durable overall design despite being so compact.

Performance on the S25 is backed by the powerful new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, as well as 12GB of RAM, and it also comes with a wide range of Galaxy AI features. Samsung Galaxy S25 deals are a dime-a-dozen these days, but if you're looking for a trade-in opportunity that doesn't require an update to your wireless plan, this is one of the best offers around.