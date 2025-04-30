T-Mobile really wants to give you a free Galaxy S25 with this new wireless deal — so what's the catch?

They say that good things come to those who wait, and while that's obviously not always the case, it appears to be true when it comes to Galaxy S25 deals. Folks who waited a few months to buy Samsung's latest flagship are now being rewarded with epic discounts and trade-in opportunities alike, and it's my job to pick out all of the best offers for our readers. Order the base model Galaxy S25 from T-Mobile with a qualified line, for instance, and the carrier will hook you up with enough promo credits to make the phone totally free.

You don't have to sign up for the most expensive plan to receive the savings either — the Go5G Next, Go5G Plus, Experience More, and Experience Beyond unlimited plans will all earn you the $800 needed for the free phone, and there's no trade-in requirement in sight. Even if you choose a different plan, T-Mobile is offering up to $600 off the Galaxy S25 with "most" of its data plans, so you're sure to receive some epic savings either way.

Samsung Galaxy S25 128GB: $799.99 FREE with eligible line at T-Mobile Add a line with one of T-Mobile's qualified unlimited plans and the Big Three carrier will give you 800 bucks over 24 months, enough to make the Samsung Galaxy S25 completely free. You can also score up to $600 off if you go outside that list of eligible data plans, with additional savings up for grabs if you also process a trade-in.

As described in our 4/5-star review, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is a perfectly-balanced flagship that doesn't skimp on premium features. You get the same powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that powers the more-expensive Galaxy S25 Ultra, plus 12GB of RAM, seven years of guaranteed OS/security updates, and all of the latest Galaxy AI software features straight out of the box. Clocking in with a 6.2-inch display, it's also a relatively small phone, which may be refreshing for folks who are sick of smartphones getting bigger and bigger in recent years.

Of course, nothing is ever perfect. Unlike the S25 Plus and S25 Ultra, the base model S25 lacks UWB (ultra-wideband) support, and the 25W wired charging isn't going to win awards for speed any time soon. But aside from a few (relatively) minor complaints, the Galaxy S25 is an all-around solid flagship, and if you can get it free through your carrier, it's an absolute steal.

If this deal doesn't work for you, perhaps you'd like to take a look at my guide to the best T-Mobile deals of the month? Trade-in opportunities and free phones await, so don't dally.