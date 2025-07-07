This T-Mobile deal gets you a FREE Galaxy S25 Edge, making Prime Day look like a joke — no trade-in required!

Step aside, Prime Day: T-Mobile just dropped some Samsung Galaxy deals that might make the Amazon sale totally unnecessary. Grab the new Galaxy S25 Edge and add a line with the Experience Beyond or Go5G Next plan, for instance, and the Big Three carrier will hook you up with enough promo credits to make the smartphone completely free. No trade-in is required, and T-Mobile will even throw in a free storage boost to 512GB at no additional cost. Let's see Amazon match that.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 512GB: $1,219.99 FREE with eligible line at T-Mobile The latest (and final) addition to the S25 flagship lineup, the Galaxy S25 Edge is a super-lightweight device that doesn't skimp on cutting-edge specs. Buy the phone direct from T-Mobile with a new line on the Experience Beyond or Go5G Next plan, and the carrier will give you the phone for 100% free. It'll even throw in a free storage boost just for kicks.

Although it hasn't received much attention since it was unveiled in May, the Galaxy S25 Edge is a truly gorgeous smartphone, sporting a ridiculously thin frame, durable titanium-and-Gorilla Glass construction, and a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. Things are just as impressive under the hood, as the Galaxy S25 Edge is powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that drives the rest of the S25 lineup, plus you get a massive 200MP camera and all of the latest Galaxy AI software features. And like many of the best Android phones released this year, the Edge comes with seven years of guaranteed software support straight out of the box.

Of course, all of that shed weight has to come from somewhere, and it's true that the Galaxy S25 Edge only has a meager 3,900mAh battery. This means that the device won't last as long as some 2025 phones, so you'll have to decide if the thin frame is worth the hit. That said, for folks who love sleek and sophisticated devices, like yours truly, buying the Galaxy S25 Edge is a no-brainer. Sure, Prime Day 2025 (July 8-11) is sure to come with many Samsung Galaxy deals in tow, but if you're looking for a change in your wireless setup, why not see if T-Mobile can hook you up with something free and fancy today?