This record-smashing Galaxy S25 Ultra deal is going to make me FINALLY ditch my Pixel for good

Let's face it: the Galaxy S25 Ultra is stupid expensive, and it would take a seriously impressive Prime Day deal to make me ditch my Pixel 9. Well, thanks to this offer that slashes 28% off the 256GB version of the phone, that's exactly what's going to happen.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra has never been this cheap before, and if you prefer unlocked phone deals, buying this premium flagship during Prime Day 2025 seems like a no-brainer. Of course, it's not the only Prime Day Samsung Galaxy deal worth checking out, but I've had my eye on the S25 Ultra long enough that I'm not missing this chance.

The most powerful Android phone crashes to a record low price during Prime Day 2025

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB: $1,299.99 $934.99 with Prime at Amazon If you've been waiting for the right time to buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra unlocked, this is it. Amazon's Prime Day sale event is carving an outstanding 28% off the price of the Titanium Grey version of the phone, knocking it down to its lowest point ever. Not too shabby for one of the most powerful Android phones ever built!

For more on Prime Day 2025, check out our ultimate shopping guide.

✅Recommended if: you want a supremely powerful device and you don't mind paying for it; you like to buy phones unlocked.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for a S25 carrier deal or trade-in opportunity, you prefer small phones; you're shopping on a budget.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is beautiful inside and out, sporting a stunning 6.9-inch AMOLED display with built-in stylus alongside some of the best camera tech that Samsung has ever produced. The S25 Ultra is also powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor (widely considered to be one of the best chipsets in use today), plus you get a ton of Galaxy AI-boosted software features and 12GB of RAM. And like the rest of the S25 lineup, the Ultra guarantees seven years of OS and security upgrades.

Indeed, the biggest problem with the S25 Ultra is its price. With a starting price of $1,299.99, the phone is simply out of reach for most folks without a good deal attached. Luckily, Prime Day 2025 has brought just such a deal to my doorstep.