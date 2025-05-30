Best Buy is dropping $225 OFF the Galaxy S25 for a limited time, so what's the catch?

The summer season is swiftly approaching, and Galaxy S25 deals are among the first things heating up. Right now, buyers can get up to $225 off the standard Samsung Galaxy S25 at Best Buy with carrier activation, or $125 off when you buy unlocked.

The powerful Samsung Galaxy S25 is the closest thing to a compact phone you can find in today's market. With its 6.2-inch AMOLED display, seven years of software support, and the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the phone has a lot to offer, and especially for those reminiscing about bygone eras of smaller smartphones.

This particular deal is for the 128GB storage configuration, though Best Buy is also offering $125 off on the 256GB version if you need more storage.

Samsung Galaxy S25 128GB: $799.99 $574.99 with activation at Best Buy Best Buy is offering $225 off the 128GB version of the Samsung Galaxy S25 when buyers activate through their carrier. If you'd rather skip the activation and simply grab the phone unlocked, you'll still score an excellent $125 discount. There's also some trade-in credit up for grabs, courtesy of Best Buy.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a good deal on a smaller phone; you want a phone with some of the latest Galaxy AI features; you've liked other Galaxy ecosystem devices you've owned.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd prefer some of Samsung's premium-level phones that include more significant hardware improvements; you need something with super-fast charging speeds; you need a device that includes UWB support.

Samsung's semi-compact Galaxy S25 is the best flagship Samsung phone out there, sporting a 6.2-inch, 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, along with a wide range of Galaxy AI features and a thin, lightweight, yet durable design. It might even be the best flagship phone across brands, though that's still up for debate.

The S25's performance is backed by the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, along with 12GB of RAM for a super smooth user experience. Despite being small, it features a decent 4,000mAh battery, with a 50MP main camera and an ultra-wide lens, among others. It also comes with seven years of OS upgrades, and a handful of software and camera features that weren't included with the S24.