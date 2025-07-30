Best Buy quietly slashes up to $400 OFF the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) with new deal

With the school year now just a few weeks out for most students, retailers are launching back-to-school phone deals and more. As part of Best Buy's back-to-school sale, buyers can get $400 off of last year's Motorola Razr Plus with activation, which is a pretty outstanding pick as far as last-gen phones go. Not ready to activate today? Simply buy the phone unlocked and you'll still score a $300 discount.

The 2024 Motorola Razr Plus is somewhat similar to the 2025 version, save for a few upgrades, such as the camera suite, the display, the hinge, and the phone's overall durability. Beyond those, the 2024 has nearly identical specs, making it an especially good pick at this lowered price point.

This deal is for the 256GB storage version of the phone, and it's available in both the Midnight Blue and Spring Green colors.

Motorola Razr Plus 2024 (256GB): $999.99 From $599.99 with activation at Best Buy A few of the best Motorola phones retail at relatively high prices, which is why it can be worthwhile to take advantage of sales when they appear. As such, the $400 discount on the 2024 Motorola Razr Plus offers a great value, as the phone nearly bears the same specs as this year's model.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a good deal on a powerful foldable phone and you don't mind going last-gen; you want something with large, vibrant displays for both the cover and internal screens; you want something with a smooth UI that's easy to follow.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather upgrade to the 2025 version of the Razr Plus and don't mind paying the extra money; you aren't looking for a foldable phone; you need a phone with an ultrawide lens.

The 2024 Motorola Razr Plus was acclaimed upon its release, and we've recommended trying to find it on sale even since the newer model's release. It features the signature vegan leather backing that has become well-liked on Motorola phones.

The Razr Plus has a 6.9-inch pOLED internal screen and a 4-inch pOLED external screen, both with 165Hz refresh rates. With the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU and 12GB of RAM, it sports fairly powerful performance and multitasking capabilities, along with the smooth Android 14 and Hello UX.