Motorola Razr Plus 2025 vs. Razr Plus 2024: The same but different

Motorola Razr Plus 2025

Stronger titanium hinge

IP48 water and dust resistance

Comes with new Moto AI features

Pantone-validated cameras Against Fewer color options

No design changes

Specs remain largely the same

Motorola Razr Plus 2024

Expansive cover screen

Specs and design used as blueprint for 2025 models

One of the best Snapdragon chips at launch

Cheaper through discounts Against No dust resistance rating

Still waiting to receive Android 15

Unclear which Moto AI features it will get

Less durable hinge

Cameras lack Pantone color validation

Motorola's Razr Plus used to be the top of the line when it came to flip phones, but with the company's Razr 2025 series, the Plus now sits squarely in the middle. With the Razr 2025 below it and the Razr Ultra 2025 as the premium offering, the Razr Plus 2025 is more of a direct successor to last year's Plus model than the Ultra is, and you'd be forgiven if you thought these two phones were the same.

Of the Razr 2025 series, the Plus seems most similar to its predecessor. There are some differences between them, which this Razr Plus 2025 vs. Razr Plus 2024 comparison will attempt to highlight. This way, you can decide whether last year's phone is still worth picking up or if you want this year's Razr Plus. Let's dive in.

Motorola Razr Plus 2025 vs. Razr Plus 2024: What's the same?

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Before we compare the differences between these two phones, let's review everything that remains unchanged between generations. Unsurprisingly, this is a much longer list of things, and as you can see from the table below, many of the specs are practically unchanged between the two phones.

Like the Razr Plus 2024, the newer Razr Plus 2025 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, a sub-flagship chip that's more than capable of getting the job done, although it's clearly a step down from the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite or even the 8 Gen 3. Both phones also have 12GB of RAM, which should keep things running smoothly.

Display specs, such as resolution and peak brightness, are the same for both internal and external screens, while the camera sensors and battery capacity are unchanged. Even the phone dimensions are exactly the same, highlighting just how similar these two phones are.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Motorola Razr Plus 2025 Motorola Razr Plus 2024 Display (internal) 6.9-inch, pOLED, FHD+, 2640x1080, HDR10+, LTPO 165Hz, 3,000 nits peak brightness 6.9-inch, pOLED, FHD+, 2640 x 1080, HDR10+, 165Hz LTPO, 3000 nit peak brightness Display (external) 4-inch, pOLED, 1272 x 1080, 165Hz, LTPO, 2,400 nits peak brightness 4-inch, pOLED, 1272 x 1080, 165Hz, LTPO 2400 nit peak brightness Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 RAM 12GB LPDDR5X 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB UFS 4.0 256GB UFS 4.0 Rear Camera 1 50MP, (f/1.7, 0.8μm) or 12.6MP (1.6μm Quad Pixel), OIS, Instant-all Pixel, Focus 50MP, (f/1.7, 0.8μm) or 12.6MP (1.6μm Quad Pixel), OIS, Instant-all Pixel, Focus Rear Camera 2 50MP telephoto lens (f/2.0, 0.64um) or 12.6MP (1.28μm Quad Pixel), 2x optical zoom 50MP telephoto lens (f/2.0, 0.64um) or 12.6MP (1.28μm Quad Pixel), 2x optical zoom Selfie Camera 32MP (f/2.4, 0.7μm) or 8MP (f/2.4, 1.4um) Quad Pixel 32MP (f/2.4, 0.7μm) or 8MP (f/2.4, 1.4um) Quad Pixel Audio 3 mics, dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Snapdragon Sound 3 mics, dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Snapdragon Sound Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC Security Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock Battery 4,000mAh, 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, 5W reverse charging 4,000mAh, 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, 5W reverse charging Dimensions (open) 73.99 x 171.42 x 7.09mm 73.99 x 171.42 x 7.09mm Dimensions (closed) 73.99 x 88.09x 15.32mm 73.99 x 88.09x 15.32mm Weight 189g 189g

I'll reiterate that while the above specs are identical between the two phones, they're not bad specs by any means. In our use, the 4,000mAh battery on the Razr is capable of keeping the phone powered throughout the day without constantly needing to seek out a charger. And for the moments when you do need a top-up, the 45W charging speed is faster than many Galaxy phones.

The cameras are also quite decent, although we're disappointed to see that Motorola has stuck with the 2x telephoto sensor for the secondary camera. We would have preferred an ultrawide camera to get the best of both worlds, but Motorola clearly wanted to make as few changes as possible.

That said, let's move on to the things that are different with the new Razr Plus 2025.

Motorola Razr Plus 2025 vs. Razr Plus 2024: What's different?

The Razr Ultra 2025 (right) next to the Razr Plus 2025 (left). (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

So what makes the Razr Plus 2025 even worth buying over the Razr Plus 2024? After all, these phones are practically identical, right? Well, yes and no.

Here are some notable differences between the two phones:

A new hinge: The Razr Plus 2025 features an improved titanium hinge, which promises increased durability. Furthermore, the phone can open and close much more easily, thanks to reduced spring tension, making it better for one-handed use.

A better display: Although the display specs may be the same, there's one key way the display on the Razr Plus 2025 is actually superior to that of the 2024 model. The improved hinge means that there is even less of a crease, which is impressive given how it's nearly non-existent on the 2024 model. As this is a concern for many considering their first flip phone, it could make this phone a much more appealing option.

Camera improvements: The camera specs are also identical between both phones, but Motorola has enhanced the way the Razr Plus 2025 cameras capture colors. The phone is among the first to feature Pantone-validated cameras, meaning color reproduction and skin tones should appear much better on the newer model.

Better protection: Both Razr Plus models feature water resistance, but the Razr Plus 2025 takes it a step further, surpassing its predecessor's IPX8 rating with an IP48 certification. This means the phone is protected from solid particles larger than 1mm, although it does not necessarily protect the phone from dust ingress. This added protection is also a result of the new and improved hinge.

The Razr Plus uses the same titanium hinge as the Razr Ultra. (Image credit: Motorola)

Software and AI: At launch, the Razr Plus 2025 will ship with Android 15 pre-installed. Unfortunately, owners of the Razr Plus 2024 are still waiting for the update, despite it having already been released for the Razr Plus 2023. Since they share the same update promise, the Razr Plus 2025 will be eligible for Android 18 and updates until 2029. The Razr Plus 2024 will only be eligible for Android 17, with support ending in 2028.

Motorola also highlights the new and improved Moto AI suite, which features enhanced capabilities and AI integrations. However, it's unclear how many of these features will be available on the older phone, despite having the same chipset.

Colors: The Razr Plus 2024 and Razr Plus 2025 have many of the same available hues, although the newer model is oddly missing some. They both share Hot Pink, Midnight Blue, and Mocha Mousse, while the 2024 model also comes in Peach Fuzz and Spring Green, with a limited edition Paris Pink also available.

Motorola Razr Plus 2025 vs. Razr Plus 2024: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Given how identical these two phones are, there's no right or wrong answer here. On the one hand, the Razr Plus 2025 is technically the newer phone, meaning it will get updates for an additional year after support ends for its predecessor. It also has some under-the-hood improvements that should enhance things like the display, camera, and overall durability. Those could be enough to consider the Razr Plus 2025 over its predecessor.

On the other hand, the Razr Plus 2024 is still a great phone and is set to continue receiving updates for a few years. It has the same specs as its successor, and you'll likely be able to find it in more colors and at a much cheaper price point (it's currently $200 off at Motorola.com at the time of writing).

Of course, you could also choose one of the other Razr models from this year if you're really looking for a new flip phone. The cheaper Razr 2025 already feels superior to the Razr Plus 2023, while the Razr Ultra 2025 boasts specs that even make the Galaxy S25 Ultra envious. Motorola has something for everyone this year.

Motorola Razr Plus 2025

A subtle upgrade The Razr Plus 2025 takes what's great about last year's Razr Plus and improves on it with a stronger hinge, improved cameras, and Android 15 out of the box, making this a great sub-flagship flip phone for 2025.