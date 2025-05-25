Motorola has made great strides with the Razr series, not just in terms of design and specs but also in terms of camera performance. However, when it comes to the best Android smartphone cameras, Motorola isn't often at the top of anyone's list, which is why the Razr Ultra 2025 is a welcome surprise for me.

The phone has an impressive camera system for a flip phone, and that's not just because it has three 50MP sensors. One of the most important changes is the switch to a secondary ultrawide sensor after the Razr Plus 2024 opted for a 2x telephoto lens, giving the Razr Ultra more versatility than its predecessor.

However, Motorola's handling of its images has evolved in a way I didn't expect, and I can't help but think it has a lot to do with Pantone. With smartphone companies partnering with camera makers and the like to improve their images, Motorola was smart to do the same by collaborating with a company that pretty much sets the tone for… well, tone.

Here are the photos I've taken over the past few weeks and how they compare to those taken with other Android phones in my arsenal.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 camera samples

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Razr Ultra 2025 Rear camera 1 50MP wide, ƒ/1.8, OIS, 1.0μm (12.6MP, 2.0μm) Rear camera 2 50MP ultrawide+macro, ƒ/2.0, 122° FOV, 0.6μm (12.6MP, 1.2μm) Selfie camera 50MP wide, ƒ/2.0, 0.64μm (12.6MP, 1.28μm)

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

As the specs above show, the phone features three 50MP cameras: two on the rear and one front-facing camera.

I've taken a number of images over the past few weeks, and I've noticed that colors pop more than I've seen in previous Motorola phones I've reviewed. The primary 50MP sensor does a great job of ensuring images aren't too saturated but still plenty vibrant. This is something I feel has also been the case with Samsung phones I've reviewed (which I'll get to later).

It also does well with moving subjects, particularly if you use the Action Shot button, but only in good lighting.

Image 1 of 12

Furthermore, the phone seems to do a much better job with high dynamic range in many cases when compared to the Razr Plus 2024, providing more detail in shadowy areas. This is quite noticeable after taking a photo, where you can see the post-processing taking effect to pull as much detail from brighter areas as possible.

However, the Razr Ultra 2025 doesn't go overboard with the HDR, so images don't appear quite as artificial as they sometimes would from a Pixel, for example.

Image 1 of 8

Low-light photos and those with trickier lighting situations are also an area of improvement for the Razr Ultra 2025. The aperture is slightly smaller than last year's model, so it won't naturally pull in as much light, but the slightly larger pixel size helps some.

I won't call the low-light or nighttime images fantastic, and if you're not completely still, you'll likely get some blurry images, but they're an improvement over the Razr Plus 2024 (pre-Android 15 update).

Image 1 of 4
2x zoom
2x zoom
4x zoom
4x zoom

There's also no telephoto lens like there was on last year's Razr Plus, but I don't think this should hinder the Ultra too much. At 2x, photos appear just as good, and I don't really notice any issues with detail or image quality. That said, zoom any further than that and you'll start to see the quality and detail degrade pretty quickly.

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 vs. Razr Plus 2024

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

When it comes to comparing the Razr Ultra 2025 against the Razr Plus 2024, there are some clear advantages with the newer model. That said, last year's model holds its own and matches or bests the Ultra in some scenarios. Here are the camera specs for both:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Razr Ultra 2025 Razr Plus 2024 Rear camera 1 50MP wide, ƒ/1.8, OIS, 1.0μm (12.6MP, 2.0μm) 50MP wide, ƒ/1.7, OIS 0.8μm (12.6MP, 1.6μm) Rear camera 2 50MP ultrawide+macro, ƒ/2.0, 122° FOV, 0.6μm (12.6MP, 1.2μm) 50MP 2x telephoto, ƒ/2.0, 0.64um (12.6MP, 1.28μm) Selfie camera 50MP wide, ƒ/2.0, 0.64μm (12.6MP, 1.28μm) 32MP wide, ƒ/2.4, 0.7 μm, (8MP, 1.4um)

During my testing, I chose to stick to the wide and 2x zoom shots since the Plus doesn't have an ultrawide sensor to provide wider shots. However, this also gave the Ultra a chance to show how Motorola's optical-quality in-sensor zoom can compare with an optical telephoto lens.

Generally, images from the Ultra appear much more vibrant and colorful than images from the Razr Plus 2024, which look a bit dull by comparison. You'll also notice that the Razr Plus 2024 has a slightly shallower field of view, which is more of a downside since the phone already can't shoot ultrawide photos.

Image 1 of 20
Motorola Razr Ultra 2025
Motorola Razr Plus 2024
Motorola Razr Ultra 2025
Motorola Razr Plus 2024
Motorola Razr Ultra 2025
Motorola Razr Plus 2024
Motorola Razr Ultra 2025
Motorola Razr Plus 2024
Motorola Razr Ultra 2025
Motorola Razr Plus 2024
Motorola Razr Ultra 2025
Motorola Razr Plus 2024
Motorola Razr Ultra 2025
Motorola Razr Plus 2024
Motorola Razr Ultra 2025
Motorola Razr Plus 2024
Motorola Razr Ultra 2025
Motorola Razr Plus 2024
Motorola Razr Ultra 2025
Motorola Razr Plus 2024

That said, the Razr Plus 2024 also handles low-light and nighttime shots a little better in most cases. In nearly all scenarios, photos are overall brighter on the Plus, even if they're less vibrant. This is most obvious in the photo of the apartment building. You can also see in the photo of the weird tree that the Razr Ultra comes out a bit blurry, despite my attempts to keep as still as possible.

That said, the Ultra still manages to perform well at night, too, and the boost in saturation sometimes helps to make up for what it may lack in low-light capture.

As for zoom, the situation is similar, where images from the Ultra appear more vibrant and with more contrast. The difference in field of view is less noticeable here, and at first glance, the phones seem quite comparable in terms of quality and clarity.