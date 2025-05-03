What you need to know

Motorola's Android 15 update is now widely available for Razr Plus 2024 owners.

The update is just over two gigabytes in size and is heading to both locked and unlocked models.

Android 15 adds new features like improved wireless connections and satellite connectivity.

Motorola is now widely rolling out its Android 15 update for Motorola Razr Plus 2024 owners in the U.S., following limited availability last month. The company updated its official support document for Android 15 availability to confirm that the upgrade began for all unlocked Motorola Razr Plus 2024 models as of today, May 2.

Android Central saw the Android 15 update on its Razr Plus 2024 unit, with the upgrade carrying a version number of V2UX35.47-3 and a size of 2.17GB. There are also multiple reports of other Razr Plus 2024 owners receiving the OTA update today on the Motorola Razr subreddit with the same version number and upgrade size in the U.S.

This indicates that Motorola is making Android 15 widely available for U.S. users of the Razr Plus 2024 for the first time. It previously shipped Android 15 to the older Razr Plus 2023 earlier this year. The official date for the Android 15 rollout on AT&T and T-Mobile carrier models is listed as April 23, 2025.

(Image credit: Future / Motorola)

You can check if your Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is eligible for the Android 15 update by opening the Settings app and scrolling down to Software update. Then, tap Check for update. You may also receive a push notifications when the Android 15 update is available for your device.

The update brings Razr Plus 2024 devices to the March 1, 2025 security patch level. It also marks the first time Moto AI is exiting the beta for this model, adding Ask Moto AI, AI Actions, and other personalized content. Users will see a push notification for Moto AI after completing the installation process.

The full changelog for the Motorola Razr Plus 2024's Android 15 update is below:

Improved connections and sharing Control more Bluetooth features from quick settings Previously, in quick settings, you could tap Bluetooth to turn it on or off. Now when you tap Bluetooth in quick settings you can do much more: Turn Bluetooth on or off Pair a new device Switch paired devices See remaining battery on paired devices Disconnect or forget a paired device For a paired device, change sound settings and access to contacts and history

Use satellite messaging when mobile network is unavailable Not all carriers support this feature. Now, even when your mobile network is unavailable, you can send SMS. Your phone will automatically connect to a satellite, letting you send text messages. You’ll see a message on your lockscreen and in the Messages app, notifying you that you’re connected to a satellite.

Use one-tap hotspot to connect devices with same Google account If your phone and device you want to connect to its hotspot are using the same Google account, you no longer need to enter a password to connect.

Accessibility improvements Control hearing devices from quick settings Quick settings now has a tile to control hearing devices. Tap the tile to peek at hearing device battery levels, change device settings, and turn other audio features like Live Caption on or off. You can also switch between preset sound profiles that automatically adjust your hearing device based on your listening environment. Get presets for: Restaurants Work TV Outdoors All-round (neutral, balanced) Get more vision support Now it’s easier to read using font scaling that prevents text from being too large. You can now connect modern refreshable Braille displays to your phone’s screen reader over USB or Bluetooth with Braille Display HID support.

Security enhancements Find powered-off phones and connected accessories can now help you locate: Your phone, even when offline Headphones, tracker tags, and other compatible devices, even when powered off Get secure, simpler to use authentication To slow down phone theft attacks, adaptive authentication now locks the screen after 5 failed authentication attempts (PIN or biometrics). For apps designed for Android 15, access your saved passwords with facial recognition, a fingerprint, or your screen lock to log in. If you accidentally dismiss the passkey prompt, you’ll still find passkey or other suggestions in autofill screens, like keyboard suggestions or dropdown menus, making signing in easy.

Other improvements See larger thumbnails in photo picker : Now thumbnails of photos and videos are easier to see and select for sharing. New emoji stickers : New Emoji Kitchen stickers are available, like the disco ball and headphones. Whether you’re rocking out to hip hop, country, or jazz music, there are now more ways to express your musical self. Gen-AI emojis : Create customized emoji with a wider range of expressions, styles, or themes with Gen-AI. Remix your favorite emoji and share them from Gboard as stickers.



For all the details on Android 15, check out our complete guide.