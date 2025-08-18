What you need to know

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra leaks claim the device could be ever-so-slightly thinner than the S10 Ultra at 5.1mm.

Other rumors claim it could offer an 11,600mAh battery (45W), three RAM/storage configs, and an S Pen.

An older rendering rumor suggests the Tab S11 Ultra could sport an Infinity-U camera cutout on its display with a singular camera and an altered S Pen mount.

Amidst some far-future Samsung Galaxy rumors, this latest one talks about the company's upcoming tablet line and its possible slim build.

The rumors were posted by X tipster Ahmed Qwaider, who claims Samsung's Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra could arrive with a slightly thinner build (via Android Police). The post alleges the device could debut with a 5.1mm measurement, which is ever-so-slightly thinner than the S10 Ultra, which was 5.4mm in thickness. Speculation states the device could sport a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display at a 120Hz refresh rate.

Some other interesting leaked specifications include an 11,600mAh battery with 45W charging. The tipster then claims the S11 Ultra could feature the following RAM/storage configs: 12/256GB, 12/512GB, and 16/1TB.

On a more curious note, the leak states the Tab S11 Ultra still features its S Pen. This is something that ties into a recent rendering leak that didn't highlight its typical rear panel holder. Additionally, the post alleges a singular front camera at 12MP.

Still happening "Shortly?"

⭕️Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra 5G💥14,6 Inches 💥Dynamic AMOLED 2X,120Hz💥Mediatek Dimensity 9400+ 3nm💥4 headphones💥11,600mAh. 45w💥IP68💥WiFi 7💥Thinness 5,1mm💥12R-256G/512G16R-1T💥OneUI 8💥SPen💥Gemini &all AI features AI💥E-SIM💥13MP+8MP 💥Front 12MP💥Gray-silver pic.twitter.com/MlbsXozZREAugust 14, 2025

Many of the leaks we're seeing about the Tab S11 Ultra tie into what we've seen previously, such as a battery rumor about the tablet. In late May, it was alleged that the device was in for a "battery upgrade," though the rumors couldn't nail down an exact estimation. Some said it could be advertised as ~12,000mAh once it launches, but nothing was clear. Moreover, those rumors said we could see a ~500mAh upgrade, putting the S11 Ultra at around 11,300mAh.

The current rumors suggest 11,600mAh, so perhaps we're somewhere within these ranges. Then, there were the rendering leaks about the device (removed from X) in mid-July that seemingly dropped its S Pen holder on its back. Other interesting changes noted was its Infinity-U display cutout. There was a bit of wonder about whether or not Samsung could keep two lenses or one, and, with these rumors, maybe we're down to one.

A Samsung exec in July reportedly stated the Galaxy Tab S11 series is looking to launch "shortly" following Unpacked. If anything, that could mean a September launch, similar to last year.