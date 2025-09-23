Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra cases 2025

The Tab S11 Ultra is gigantic, with a whopping 14.6-inch display. This thing weighs 690g, so it's actually much closer to a kilo than the smaller Tab S11. The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra cases make it a lot easier to use this glass and metal behemoth. Good cases also add drop protection, which is something you definitely need with such a large and heavy device. A kickstand is the most important feature to look for in a Tab S11 Ultra case, followed closely by a keyboard. Let's take a look at the best tablet covers that include these features.

The Galaxy Tab S11 is one hefty tablet — get a case with a stand to use it comfortably

Choosing the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra case for your needs

There are quite a few Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra cases out there, but some stand above the rest. First-party options from Samsung are the best of the lot, but they are eye-wateringly expensive, touting exorbitant price tags. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Book Cover Keyboard Slim is wonderfully thin, adding a keyboard to your Tab S11 Ultra along with a stand. However, it costs over $200!

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Smart Book Cover is the other Samsung case for the 14.6-inch tablet. While it costs half as much as the keyboard case and is also incredibly thin and lightweight, the $100 price is still too much for a mere case.

Spigen brings more affordable offerings to the table with the heavy-duty Rugged Armor Pro and Ultra Hybrid Pro for the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. Both cost about $50, add drop protection, come with S Pen holders, and have kickstands. Make a decision based on how light you need your tablet cover to be and what level of drop protection you're aiming for.

If $50 is still too much for you, there are cheaper options available. You could get an off-brand third-party case like the Ltezixal Case or the INFILAND Case, both of which cost $25 each. These cases fulfil the basic requirements of a Tab S11 Ultra case, such as a folio, impact protection, and a kickstand.