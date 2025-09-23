Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra cases 2025
This tablet is large and in charge, which is why a good case will do it some good.
The Tab S11 Ultra is gigantic, with a whopping 14.6-inch display. This thing weighs 690g, so it's actually much closer to a kilo than the smaller Tab S11. The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra cases make it a lot easier to use this glass and metal behemoth. Good cases also add drop protection, which is something you definitely need with such a large and heavy device. A kickstand is the most important feature to look for in a Tab S11 Ultra case, followed closely by a keyboard. Let's take a look at the best tablet covers that include these features.
The Galaxy Tab S11 is one hefty tablet — get a case with a stand to use it comfortably
Best keyboard case
Samsung's first-party keyboard case is fabulous. The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Book Cover Keyboard Slim is impressively thin and lightweight, despite adding a keyboard to the tablet. The only drawback of this case is its painfully steep $210 price tag.
Best thin case
Samsung also offers this sleek cover without a keyboard for the Tab S11 Ultra. The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Smart Book Cover is light and comes with a folio that folds up to become a stand in two different angles. Sadly, that $110 price is too expensive for most.
Best rugged
Mercifully, Spigen's Rugged Armor Pro for the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is much more affordable than Samsung's offerings. This shock-proof case has reinforced edges, raised bezels, a folio that doubles as a kickstand in three ways, and an S Pen holder.
Best minimal
If you want something less gaudy with a more minimal aesthetic, Spigen's Ultra Hybrid Pro for Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is a good choice. It comes in black and white, but the back is mostly see-through. You get an S Pen slot and a folio that folds into a stand.
Best soft
The Ltezixal Case for Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is really budget-friendly, priced at just $25. It also has a clear back with a soft TPU shell, an S Pen slot, as well as a folio that folds into a kickstand in a style that's similar to the first-party Samsung Smart Book Cover.
Best affordable
The INFILAND Case for Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra bears a very low price of just $25. This case comes in red and black. It has a magnetic folding folio that works with the Tab S11 Ultra's sleep/wake function and also folds to transform into a multi-angle kickstand.
Choosing the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra case for your needs
There are quite a few Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra cases out there, but some stand above the rest. First-party options from Samsung are the best of the lot, but they are eye-wateringly expensive, touting exorbitant price tags. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Book Cover Keyboard Slim is wonderfully thin, adding a keyboard to your Tab S11 Ultra along with a stand. However, it costs over $200!
The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Smart Book Cover is the other Samsung case for the 14.6-inch tablet. While it costs half as much as the keyboard case and is also incredibly thin and lightweight, the $100 price is still too much for a mere case.
Spigen brings more affordable offerings to the table with the heavy-duty Rugged Armor Pro and Ultra Hybrid Pro for the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. Both cost about $50, add drop protection, come with S Pen holders, and have kickstands. Make a decision based on how light you need your tablet cover to be and what level of drop protection you're aiming for.
If $50 is still too much for you, there are cheaper options available. You could get an off-brand third-party case like the Ltezixal Case or the INFILAND Case, both of which cost $25 each. These cases fulfil the basic requirements of a Tab S11 Ultra case, such as a folio, impact protection, and a kickstand.
