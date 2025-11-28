I test phone cases for a living and these are two Pixel 10 cases that I can't stop recommending, so you better grab this Black Friday sale!

I test phone cases and accessories for a living. Needless to say, I went through A LOT of cases before settling on one to use every single day. For me, two Pixel 10 cases shone above all else. Both of them from the British brand called Mous, and they are Made for Google and Pixelsnap certified.

The Mous Super Thin Protective Clear Case and the Mous Clarity Protective Clear Case for Pixel 10 are both sleek, clear cases with magnetic rings built-in so you can use Pixelsnap and Qi2 accessories. They hardly add any weight to the Pixel 10 and fit like a glove. While usually pretty darn expensive, you can currently take advantage of Black Friday deals and get the Super Thin Protective Clear Case for $24.99 and the Clarity Protective Clear Case for $49.99.

Haven't got a Pixel 10 but interested in getting one? You CANNOT miss the best Google Pixel deals of Black Friday 2025!

Save 44% ($20) Mous Super Thin Protective Clear Case for Pixel 10: was $44.99 now $24.99 at mous.co Measuring just 1.1mm thin, the Mous Super Thin Protective Clear Case comes in a crystal clear color as well as two sheer colors, gray and green. I love the clear pick as it lets me admire every aspect of my beloved Jade green Pixel 10 Pro without risking any damage to it in case I drop it. It's not as impact proof as the Clarity Protective Clear Case, but it's impossibly thin and lightweight. Plus, it's just $24.99, a whole $20 off with this Black Friday deal!

Save 29% ($20) Mous Clarity Protective Clear Case for Pixel 10: was $69.99 now $49.99 at mous.co The Mous Clarity Protective Clear Case is a bit thicker than the Super Thin case. However, it's also a lot more sock-proof, employing the proprietary AiroShock tech from Mous for robust impact absorption from drops and bumps. I also love the grippy, scored sides that add another protective measure against drops. This one's $20 off as well, as long as this Black Friday deal lasts.

✅Recommended if: You're looking for the best phone case for your Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, or Pixel 10 Pro XL, that is Pixelsnap or Qi2 certified, is clear, and doesn't bulk up your phone.

❌Skip this deal if: You want a heavy-duty protective case that has military-grade shock-proofing.

Google added native magnetic Qi2 to the Pixel 10 series, making it one of the first proper Qi2 phones in the world. For people who LOVE to accessorize, this alone is a tantalizing enough feature to want to buy the phone. So of course, I bought a Pixel 10 for myself. There's no way I'd ever use it without a case though, and with a Qi2 phone like this, getting a magnetic case is essential. If you need a phone case for your Pixel 10, I can't recommend these two Mous cases enough!

While I started out using the Mous Super Thin Protective Clear Case on my Pixel 10 Pro case for months, I eventually switched to the more durable Mous Clarity Protective Clear Case. I am a chronically clumsy person with butter fingers, so the textured sides of the Clarity Protective Clear Case were better suited for me. The sides have a matte, almost sandstone like finish with scored sides, creating an anti-slip effect.

Other than the features I have already mentioned, both Mous cases for the Pixel 10 also guarantee anti-yellowing over time, and seamless support with Qi2 wireless charging. In addition to that, you also get lanyard holes on both sides of the slightly more expensive Clarity Protective Clear Case.