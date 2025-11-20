Bought a new Pixel? These are the MUST-HAVE accessories to grab before Black Friday ends

Deals
By published

It's time to zhuzh-up that new Pixel phone with some of these great accessories!

The Google Pixel phone deals this Black Friday are hot and spicy, and I wouldn't be surprised if you've already bought yourself a new phone.

With any shiny new phone you'll want to accessorize, so I've put together a small list of things I think pair really well with that new device. Whether it's a new smart watch, a new case, a charger, or headphones, this small list are some of the best deals out there.

Shruti Shekar
Shruti Shekar
Editor in Chief

Shruti Shekar is Android Central's Editor-in-Chief. She was born in India, brought up in Singapore, but now lives in Toronto. She started her journalism career as a political reporter in Ottawa, Canada's capital, and then made her foray into tech journalism at MobileSyrup and most recently at Yahoo Finance Canada. When work isn't on her mind, she loves working out, reading, watching the Raptors, and planning what she's going to eat the next day.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.