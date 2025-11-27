We all know that person who already has the phone, the tablet, and the laptop they love. You might even be that person. It's tough trying to find the right tech gift for the person who seems to already have everything.

You know what? They probably don't really have everything. The best part about being a tech enthusiast is all the goodies that make the things you have just a little bit better, and Black Friday is the best time to find a lot of them.

Here are some great ideas that should make them smile.

For the photographer

Save 21% MIAO Smartphone Lens Kit: was $26.99 now $21.32 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This set includes a 12.5x magnifying macro lens and a 140-degree wide-angle lens made of aircraft aluminum and optical-grade coated glass. It's good stuff! Also included are a cleaning wipe, a phone mounting clip, and a carrying case.

Most phones come with an excellent camera, and some are astonishingly great. Plenty of folks take more photos when they have a great camera in their pocket, and everyone loves getting that perfect shot. You can make even the phone with the best camera even better with a quality lens attachment kit.