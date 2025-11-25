Did your phone just run out of space? No problem — Here are four ways to add more storage to your phone, even if it doesn't have a microSD card slot for expandable storage

Gadget Weekly (Image credit: Android Central) Join Namerah Saud Fatmi as she explores the cool, quirky, and sometimes downright odd world of smartphone accessories, gadgets, and other nerdy toys every week.

Running out of storage on your phone is more troublesome than ever. None of the best Android phones comes with memory card slots anymore. Fortunately, there are four very simple ways to add more storage to your device, even if it doesn't support expandable storage natively.

And no, I'm not talking about complex data storage solutions. I'm aware that not everyone is a NAS server expert. If you're looking for a quick and easy fix, here are four ways to add more storage to your phone or tablet that doesn't have a microSD card slot.

Black Friday week is already upon us, so many deals have started going live before November 28. If you're lucky, you might catch some of these storage solutions on sale already!

1. Get a USB-C thumb drive

(Image credit: Kingston)

Thumb drives are awesome because they're usually the size of your thumb, they're cheap, and you get versatile memory variants. You could grab as little as 64GB or as much as 2TB!

As with any external storage device, the larger the storage capacity, the more expensive it gets. Since all Android phones and tablets support USB-C OTG, you can simply grab a decent USB-C thumb drive with the amount of extra storage you need.

And if you want a versatile purchase, you can even buy a dual-ported thumb drive that has both Type-C and Type-A connectors. SanDisk is my go-to brand because it's both reliable and affordable, but you can also check out other trustworthy brands like PNY, Samsung, Kingston, and Lexar.

SanDisk 1TB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB-C Flash Drive $85 at Newegg $87.85 at Amazon $90.49 at Best Buy Check Walmart With this USB-C flash drive, you can choose between USB-C and USB-A with a clever slide mechanism for easy access. It uses USB 3.2 Gen 1 for read speeds up to 400 MB/s and OTG support. You can choose from storage options from 64GB to 1TB.

2. Cloud storage services like Google One are worth looking into

(Image credit: Android Central)

Increasing the amount of storage your phone has access to does not always require it to be locally available. A good cloud storage service is definitely worth looking into, not just for more space for your data, but also as a backup.

I subscribe to the Google AI Pro plan under Google One and share it with my spouse. It offers 2TB of storage, which is more than enough for all our photos and videos combined, and we get additional perks like Gemini's premium models, longer Google Meet calls, and enhanced appointment scheduling in Google Calendar.

Based on where you're located and which cloud subscription provider you choose, you will enjoy even more benefits!

3. For faster read and write speeds, a portable USB-C SSD is your best friend

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

In the words of Andrew Myrick, a senior editor at Android Central, portable SSDs have come a long way, and now they're magnetic. If you have a Qi2 magnetic phone like the Pixel 10 or you just enjoy using magnetic accessories via adapter rings, you'll love this solution.

An SSD, or solid-state drive, offers excellent read and write speeds, so data transfers are snappy. It is also highly efficient and durable compared to older HDDs, or hard disk drives.

Now that we can buy external SSDs with USB-C connectors and really compact form factors, it's a great time to invest in one. The perk of a magnetic SSD is that you don't have to worry about it dangling from your phone while it's connected, since it mounts on the back.

ORICO K20 Magnetic Portable SSD (1TB) $104.99 at Amazon Check Walmart Orico's external SSD is just as small as other external SSDs, and you get a strong magnetic connection that ensures it doesn't dangle when used with a phone. For less than $100, this is a must have for just about everyone looking to expand their device storage.

4. Make use of your existing memory cards with a USB-C microSD card reader

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

If you already have plenty of memory cards lying around, why waste them? Get a memory card reader with a USB-C port so you can still use those SD, microSD, or TF cards to store your data.

You can either get a very simple memory card reader with a single function or opt for a USB-C hub instead. Personally, I'd go for the hub since it just makes more sense. If I'm going to buy an accessory to add ports to my phone, I might as well get the most out of it. Having pass-through charging is another factor to look out for, and this is something you'll find in USB-C hubs easily.

The one that I use is from BENFEI, and it is a 7-in-1 situation that adds a plethora of ports to my device for less than $20. But if you want the single-purpose kind of reader, brands UGREEN and Anker offer cheap memory card readers priced under $10.

BENFEI USB-C HUB 7-in-1 $13.59 at Amazon $15.29 at Amazon $19.99 at Walmart The affordable BENFEI USB-C HUB 7-in-1 is made of aluminum alloy, so it's super lightweight and doesn't run hot. It adds an HDMI (4K@60Hz) port, 100W Power Delivery, 3 USB 3.0 ports, an SD card slot, and a TF card slot.

FAQ

What is the most convenient way to add physical, local storage to your phone? You can use a USB-C flash drive (or dual-drive) that plugs directly into your phone's USB-C port. These drives, such as the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe, support USB On-The-Go (OTG) and are available in various capacities, allowing you to quickly transfer files directly to and from your device.

What is the best option for users who prioritize speed and performance for external storage? For the fastest read and write speeds, a portable USB-C Solid State Drive (SSD) is the recommended choice. Modern portable SSDs are compact and offer performance superior to traditional flash drives, making them suitable for large file transfers or running apps directly from the drive.

Can I still use my existing SD or microSD cards with a phone that doesn't have a slot? Yes, you can. You can connect your existing SD, microSD, or TF cards to your phone using a simple memory card reader or a versatile USB-C hub, the latter of which provides additional useful ports like HDMI, USB 3.0, and pass-through charging alongside the card slots.