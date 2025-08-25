Amazon's Labor Day sale carves 27% OFF one of our favorite portable storage devices

While storage accessories are better than ever, they can also be pricey unless you find a really good external hard drive deal. Luckily, Amazon has launched a $30 discount on the Samsung T7, a portable, 1TB solid-state drive that offers plenty of space for most students, professionals, and gamers.

The T7 SSD offers transfer speeds of up to 1,050MB per second, which is nearly twice as fast as Samsung's last-gen T5. It also makes it a good pick for gaming use, or performance-intensive computer tasks. It's also compatible with tablets and phones through the use of its USB-A or USB-C cables, and it can be used to directly store photos or video footage taken on a smartphone or other device.

Samsung T7 Portable SSD (1TB): $109.99 $79.99 at Amazon Amazon's latest external drive discount comes with $30 off the 1TB Samsung T7 SSD, a speedy portable storage solution that's perfect for gaming or working on the go. It offers file transfer speeds of up to 1,050MB per second, all through basic connectivity with one of its two USB cables. It's worth noting that this deal is for the Titan Grey version of the SSD, though buyers can also get discounts on the 2TB and 4TB options. Read more ▼

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a small solid-state drive for under $100; you want something that offers a strong balance of portability and overall storage; you have devices with USB-C or USB-A ports and you want external storage options.

❌Skip this deal if: you need something with more storage than 4TB; you're specifically looking for something in a different color; you need something with fall protection of more than 6 feet.

The T7 weighs just 2.5 ounces and sports a thin, yet durable design. It's small enough to be slipped into a pocket, backpack, or even some laptop and other device cases.

This particular deal is for the Titan Grey-colored version of the SSD in the 1TB configuration. However, Amazon is currently also offering a discount on the 2TB and 4TB models if you need to upgrade.

The Samsung T7 is a well-liked SSD in the industry, and especially for its really tiny design and quick transfer speeds. It weighs just 2.5 ounces and measures 0.3 inches thick, 3.3 inches long, and 2.2 inches wide, while offering transfer speeds of up to 1,050 MB per second.

For those and other reasons, the T7 is also the best SSD for Nvidia Shield TV Pro, featuring USB 3.2 Gen 2 technology and a wide-ranging compatibility for computers, smartphones, tablets, and other devices. Additionally, its durable design offers fall protection of up to 6 feet, so it's an extra-good pick if you're on the go a lot.