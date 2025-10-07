Prime Day is slashing 41% OFF the portable Samsung T7 SSD - so you're only paying about $0.05 per gigabyte

One of Amazon's biggest sale events of the year has arrived, and with it comes a wide range of tech deals, including historic discounts on phones, computer accessories and more. For instance, Amazon has slashed 41% off the 2TB Samsung T7 for October Prime Day, marking a great deal on an impressive amount of storage space.

This portable solid-state drive offers file transfer speeds of up to 1,050MB/s using the included USB 3.2 Gen 2 port. As such, the T7 not only includes tons of file space with the upgraded version offering 4TB of storage, but it's also fast enough for use cases like gaming, media editing, live recording and more. In particular, the T7 is well-liked for how incredibly small it is, easily letting users fit it into a pocket, backpack, purse, or other small bag. It measures just 72 grams and is just 8mm thick, making it a no-brainer as one of our favorite portable external storage devices.

Samsung T7 Portable SSD (2TB): $187.99 $109.99 for Amazon Prime Day With Amazon Prime Day officially in action, the retailer has launched a huge, 41% discount on this 2TB Samsung T7 solid-state drive. The deal brings the portable SSD down to just $110, which is a pretty competitive price, especially given that it has transfer speeds of up to 1,050MB/s—or more than enough for most casual users.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a super portable external hard drive that doesn't skimp on storage or transfer speeds; you want something that comes with both USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A cables; you're looking for a portable drive that's durable enough to withstand accidents like falls.

❌Skip this deal if: you need a portable hard drive for under $100; you'd prefer a high storage capacity flash drive over an external solid-state drive

Along with being the best external hard drive for Nvidia Shield TV Pro, the T7 is just generally well-liked by those who use it for gaming, school, or professional work. If you need more than 2TB, the model is also offered in a 4TB configuration, or you can save a little extra money by downgrading to the 1TB option.

While it comes with read speeds of up to 1,050MB/s, it also offers write speeds of around 1,000MB/s, both of which are plenty fast for most users. Samsung also says this model is almost twice as fast as the previous-generation T5 model. It's suitable for use with PCs, phones, tablets and more, and it makes for a great storage companion when filming high-resolution video on a mobile device.

The T7 also comes in Titan Gray, Red, and Blue, but the biggest appeal to the unit is its tiny, portable design. It's just 72 grams, 8mm thick, 57mm wide, and 85mm long, making it a certified good pick as far as small SSDs go.