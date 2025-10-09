Tired of running out of storage? Grab one of these before it's too late

Don't you just miss the days when you didn't have to worry about paying an arm and a leg for more storage? For the most part, none of the best Android phones have a microSD card slot, and we're surprised the technology hasn't been omitted from tablets yet.

Thankfully there's a solution, as portable SSDs are lighter, and more importantly, cheaper, than ever. Not only that, but we've also seen an influx of magnetic portable SSDs that can just snap to the back of your phone. This is even more exciting now that the Pixel 10 series has arrived, bringing with it Google's Pixelsnap feature that is essentially just Apple's MagSafe, but for Pixel phones.

With just a couple of hours left until Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days come to a close, there are still a few great deals to be had if you want to get more storage, for less.

ORICO K20 Magnetic Portable SSD (1TB): $119.99 $89.99 at Amazon ORICO has pretty much been leading the way when it comes to magnetic portable SSDs, and for good reason. The companies offerings are reliable, fast, and affordable, even if they weren't on sale. One of our current favorites is the ORICO K20, which ranges in sizes between 256GB and 4TB. But the 1TB version is the one that's on sale, as you can save $30 and get it for under $90. Read more ▼

Corsair EX400U Portable SSD (1TB): $139.99 $109.99 at Amazon Corsair joined the fray when it announced the EX400U back in January 2025, before its subsequent release a few months later. The EX400U also comes in a few different sizes, but just like ORICO's SSD, only the 1TB version has been discounted. What separates this from the K20 are the transfer speeds, with the EX400U being capable of reaching up to 40Gbps. Currently, you can save $30 and get the 1TB EX400U for about $110. Read more ▼

Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD (1TB): $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon Despite being a household name, Lexar originally made the Professional Go Portable SSD only available via Kickstarter. However, it's currently available from a variety of other retailers, including Amazon. Speaking of which, the 1TB option is down to just $99, a savings of $50, but that's even less expensive than the "Super Early Bird" Kickstarter campaign tier. Read more ▼

ORICO BookDrive Magnetic External SSD: $119.99 $94.99 at Amazon One of my biggest annoyances when it comes to using a portable SSD with my laptop or Chromebook is how the SSD just dangles off the side. As luck would have it, ORICO has just the thing with the BookDrive Magnetic External SSD. Along with being available in three different storage options, the real appeal is the built-in dual MagSafe rings. When paired with the included ring adapters, you can stick this on the back of your laptop, tablet, or basically any other device, and don't have to worry about putting stress on the USB-C ports. Read more ▼

Hagabis Magnetic M.2 2230 NVMe Enclosure: $36.99 $29.59 at Amazon What if you already have an NVMe, but no way to connect it to your phone? Sure, there are plenty of great SSD enclosures out there, but this one from Hagabis stands out. That's because unlike some of the alternatives, this one magnetically attaches to the back of your phone, while featuring two USB-C ports. The first of which provides a 10Gbps connection to your phone, while the other allows for up to 100W passthrough charging. This is the most affordable option of the bunch, as you can save 20%, but just make sure you have a spare M.2 2230 drive on hand first. Read more ▼