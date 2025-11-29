These were once considered the best Android tablets and now they're hundreds of dollars cheaper thanks to Black Friday and Cyber Monday

If you're like me, then you understand the value that having a tablet can provide. However, even with hundreds of tablets on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, finding a good one is becoming increasingly difficult.

That said, when you've used as many tablets as I have, you tend to remember which ones stand out, and these are the three deals that I'd recommend to anyone.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (256GB): $1,199.99 $799.99 at Samsung Just because the Tab S11 Ultra is now here doesn't mean that the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra should be overlooked. Both Samsung and Best Buy have dropped the price by $400, making it a no-brainer if you want a flagship Android tablet to replace your laptop at a discount. Just make sure to grab a Keyboard Cover to pair with it (which is also on sale).