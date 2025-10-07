If I needed a new tablet, this is the one I would buy

When it comes to the best Android tablets, Samsung has been at the top of the proverbial food chain for years. However, the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus might just be the best of them all, and for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, it can be yours for $165 off.

Considering that Samsung recently announced its latest flagship tablet lineup, you might be wondering why we aren't recommending one of those. Well, the answer is actually simple, as Samsung skipped the Plus model with the Tab S11 series.

For more on Prime Day 2025, check out our ultimate shopping guide

✅Recommended if: You want the best Android tablet that isn't too small and isn't overly cumbersome to use.

❌Skip this deal if: You're on a budget, or if you would prefer to get an Android tablet that has all of the latest bells and whistles.

In terms of what the Tab S10 Plus has to offer, it sports a beautiful 12.4-inch AMOLED display that many will enjoy. Under the hood, we have the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage. There's also a 12MP selfie camera hidden in the front bezel, along with a 13MP+8MP camera combination on the back.

When Samsung introduced the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Ultra in 2024, we were surprised to see the Galaxy Tab S10 omitted from the lineup. In 2025, the Tab S11 series was unveiled, which saw the return of the smaller Tab S11 and larger Tab S11 Ultra. But this time around, the "Plus" model was skipped over.

On the bright side, the Tab S10 Plus is still getting basically all of the new software features that Samsung introduced. Really, the only thing you aren't getting is the newly redesigned S Pen that Samsung includes with both the Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra.