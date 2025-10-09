Prime Day may be over, but our favorite premium phone is still 28% OFF at Amazon

It's worth taking advantage of phone deals when they come along, especially at the premium level, where many phones are upwards of $1,000. For that reason, it's worth noting that Amazon is still offering the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for 28% off, even after the official Prime Day sale has ended.

The S25 Ultra is our favorite premium Android phone on the market, in no small part due to its powerful performance, its suite of cameras, the vibrant AMOLED display, and the inclusion of the S Pen stylus. Battery life is also a key factor here, with the large battery pack making it easy to get more than a day's worth of battery per charge. As for cameras, the phone boasts a wide and ultrawide lens, a 3x and 5x telephoto lens, a 12MP front camera, and a wide range of AI and other features.

While the S25 Ultra normally retails at $1,300, the current discount brings that price tag down to just $935, so it's definitely a deal worth considering if you've already had your eyes on a premium phone. This deal is also available for the phone in three colors: Titanium Whitesilver, Titanium Black, and Titanium Gray.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (256GB): $1,299.99 $934.99 at Amazon Amazon's Prime Day may be over, but luckily, the retailer is still offering a 28% discount on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. This premium Android phone comes with all the bells and whistles Samsung has to offer, including a range of Galaxy AI features, the S Pen stylus, and an excellent suite of cameras.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for one of the market's top premium-level phones but you don't want to pay more than $1,000; you like having a phone with a powerful, smooth and vibrant display, and you don't mind a larger phone; you value having a phone with a long-lasting battery.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather go with a phone that has an even cheaper price tag; you have sensitive eyes and need something that comes with flicker-reduction settings; you prefer a phone with a smaller form factor, like the base Galaxy S25 model.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is our top pick for the best premium Android phone on the market today. It features a good-looking, 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy CPU, 12GB of RAM, and a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery. It also comes with the built-in, first-party S Pen, and has support for 45W wired charging or 15W wireless.

The rear cameras include a 200MP wide-angle lens, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP 5x telephoto lens, and a 10MP 3x telephoto lens, while the front camera is a 12MP wide-angle lens. This particular deal is for the 256GB storage configuration of the phone, though you can also upgrade to 512GB of storage.