Thin is most certainly in, thanks to new entrants like the Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone Air. However, these phones are not without their compromises, and no one seems to have found a perfect medium. That's why I'm staying away from thin phones and sticking with a very solid (and still relatively thin) smartphone: the Galaxy S25 Plus. Fortunately, this impressive AI phone is on sale right now for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, and you won't regret buying it.

The Galaxy S25 Plus normally retails for $999, but a rather impressive $300 discount means you only pay $699. This is the lowest price we've seen on Amazon since the phone launched! Not only is this less than the base Galaxy S25, but you get double the storage of its smaller sibling and a larger screen and battery. That sounds like a pretty solid deal to me!

Thin(ish), without the compromises

You may be thinking, "But Derrek, the Galaxy S25 Edge is too thin! How can the Galaxy S25 Plus compare?" Well, the S25 Plus isn't exactly chunky. At 7.3mm, it's only 1.5mm thicker than the Galaxy S25 Edge, and 1.7mm thicker than the iPhone Air. To be honest, since using the phone, I've never once thought to myself, "This is too thick and heavy."

What does that extra thickness afford you? A larger, all-day battery, for starters! I've never had a problem getting through a full day of use with the Galaxy S25 Plus. It charges relatively quickly at 45W, which is nice. Of course, built-in Qi2 magnets would also be nice, but the phone is thin enough that I don't mind throwing on a Galaxy S25 Plus case for that convenience.

That extra thickness also means you get three cameras on the rear instead of one (Air) or two (Edge). The 50MP primary camera may not knock it out of the park, but the images are quite good, and the 3x telephoto sensor allows for closer shots without image degradation.

There's a lot to like about the Galaxy S25 Plus, from the spectacular Navy color to the suite of Galaxy AI capabilities powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. You get tons of features to edit or generate images, summarize or translate text, and much more. You even get cool features like Audio Eraser, which lets you adjust or remove various sounds from videos. It's pretty magical.

That said, if you absolutely must have Samsung's iPhone Air competitor, the Galaxy S25 Edge is also on sale for Prime Day, and you can snag one for less than even the Galaxy S25 Plus.