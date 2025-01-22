Which Samsung Galaxy S25 color should you buy?

Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus in the exact same shades. So whether you're buying the teeny one or the plus-sized one, your color options are the same. In total, there are seven colors of the S25 and S25 Plus.

This is nothing new, but Samsung is only offering three of the seven hues online. Those three colors are exclusive to Samsung's website. Meanwhile, the other four colorways are generally available at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. To help you settle on a single shade to buy, let's take a closer look at all seven S25 and S25 Plus colorways first.

All the colors of the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus

The trio of online exclusive Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus shades

It's a tough call to make, but you can only have one shade of the S25 or S25 Plus

There are three main color palettes to consider when choosing which Samsung Galaxy S25 color to buy. Both the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus come in B&W hues, blues and greens, as well as the warmer set of pinks and reds. Start your decision-making process by eliminating the group of colors that you don't like.

For example, you might find grayscale monochromes like Silver Shadow and Blueblack boring. Or perhaps those are the only colors that appeal to you. Listen to your gut. Once you've settled that, you can zero in on which shade of the S25 or S25 Plus calls to you the most.

Of course, you could feel completely overwhelmed and not know what to pick at all. If a recommendation is all you want, I highly suggest Coralred or Silver Shadow. These are the two most attractive colorways of the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus in my opinion. If you're worried about dirtying the light silvery option or muddying the brighter red hue, just get a very high-quality clear case with anti-yellowing properties. Any of the best Galaxy S25 cases and Galaxy S25 Plus cases will offer this.

Bear in mind that not all colors are available everywhere. If you opt for the vivacious Coralred for instance, you can only buy it online. Your choice might change depending on the mode of purchase, so be mindful of the online exclusive colors.