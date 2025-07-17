The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE was Samsung's surprise reveal at the July 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event. The Flip 7 FE is essentially an identical twin to the last-gen Galaxy Z Flip 6, but it's cheaper. The price cut comes with a less powerful Exynos processor.

The Flip 6 came in a multitude of colors, ranging from punchy yellows to more sombre shades like black and white. The Flip 7 FE, however, has a much more disappointing number of colorways to offer. Let's take a good look at the options to help you decide which one you like the most.

What Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE color should you buy?

All-black number You can't go wrong with a little black Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. This dark Black option makes the Flip 7 FE look even smaller than it already is and hides smudges, fingerprints, and dirt more easily. It's a mess-free, no-nonsense option. Plain white garb Get this option if you don't mind the cover screen's thick black bezels clashing with the White version of the Flip 7 FE. Paired with a silver frame, this is a brighter variant for those who don't want another black phone.

There isn't much to choose from when considering the colors of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

Wondering what Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE color you should buy? I don't even know if we can call them colors because black and white feel devoid of it. Still, these are the only two options available for this foldable so you'll have to pick either one if you're dead set on getting the Flip 7 FE. Personally, I'd rather get the last-gen Flip 6 with a more powerful processor and more diverse color options.

That being said, I find the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE in Black looks much nicer than the White variant. Not only is it a low-maintenance shade that doesn't get as dirty, but it's also better at visibly minimizing the darkened bezels of the Flip 7 FE's cover screen. White clashes horribly with the fat black borders, enhancing the smallness of the display.

It's the same with the internal folding screen. Since the Flip 7 FE has the same old inner screen as the Flip 6, the bezels are just as noticeably big. Black bezels and a black frame make it appear as if the bezels are smaller, so you should think twice before placing your order for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE in White.