What color Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 should you buy?

The Flip model of Samsung's foldables always performs really well, which is probably why the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes in a whopping seven assorted shades. Not all colors are available everywhere though, as some hues are limited to Samsung's online store.

Let's admire all seven colors of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 to help you decide which one you should buy. We have mentioned which hues are exclusives to help you out.

The seven colors of the Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 - Yellow: The happiest shade. Yellow is a bright and perky attire on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. It's a very happy color and an iconic hue for the Z Flip series. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 - Mint: Cool as a cucumber. This is another signature shade when it comes to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series. Mint has a pleasing and cooling feel to it. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 - Peach: Feel peachy. One of the online-only shades for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is Peach, a soft orange-ish pastel. The Peach shade is easy on the eyes and the heart. Don't forget you can only buy it through Samsung's website. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 - Blue: Dusty blue. We usually get at least one aqua hue with Samsung phones. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 follows in the footsteps of its predecessors with this muted, dusty blue colorway. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 - Silver Shadow: People pleaser. Not a fan of bright colors or your usual basics like black and white? The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in Silver Shadow meets everyone in the middle. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 - White: Creamy delight. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in White isn't a blue-toned color. Instead, it leans towards an off-white, sort of creamy hue that looks rather fashionable. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 - Crafted Black: Timeless pick. Don't want to bother sorting through colors? Just pick Crafted Black and call it a day. It's very hard to be disappointed by such an evergreen color.

Only one color goes home with you, so choose wisely

Right off the bat, I will warn you to think twice before buying an online exclusive shade. Since the standard color variants are sold more widely, it's easier to find spare parts for the Galaxy Z Flip 6. If you purchase an online exclusive shade, there's a possibility of low or no stock if you need to replace parts of your beloved folding phone.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes in more colors than the Galaxy Z Fold 6. So if you've picked this model for yourself, you're going to have even more choice. Of course, some might find this daunting, but that's where we come in. First, decide whether you want bright, colorful shades or B&W hues.

Every Galaxy Z Flip 6 colorway apart from Silver Shadow, White, and Crafted Black is colorful. Silver is a crowd favourite, and so is black, but I'd suggest steering away from the darker color because it's an online exclusive.

As for the bolder options, shades like Yellow and Peach are the brightest, perkiest, and happiest options. Have fun with it and enjoy crazier colors. It's your phone after all. And if you regret your choice a few months later, you can always get an awesome Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 case to switch up its look.