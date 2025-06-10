Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE An affordable Galaxy Z Flip The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is expected to be a cheaper version of the Galaxy Z Flip 7, making it the perfect competitor for the Motorola Razr 2025. It'll likely have the same form factor of the current Galaxy Z Flip 6, but with a lower-spec Exynos processor instead. Pros Same main and cover displays as Galaxy Z Flip 6

Samsung is rumored to be working on a cheaper clamshell foldable for the first time. It's said to be called the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, and could bring the Galaxy Z Flip experience to a new market. It'll also compete directly with the Motorola Razr 2025, the budget flip phone that recently launched.

If you're in the market for a clamshell foldable, should you buy the Razr 2025 today or wait for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE? While we don't know a lot about the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, and it is still an unconfirmed device, reports indicate it will be very similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 6. From there, we can speculate about how a Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE might compare to the Motorola Razr 2025. Let's dive in.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming foldables, check out our Ultimate Guide.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE vs. Motorola Razr 2025: Pricing and availability

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

It's unclear when the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE might release, and it appears to be up in the air as to whether or not it will launch alongside the standard Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the larger Galaxy Z Fold 7. Those phones are slated to launch sometime in July at a launch event in New York City. However, some reports indicate that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE won't debut until the fourth quarter of this year, spreading out Samsung's foldable releases, while others suggest it could arrive at Samsung's summer foldable launch.

If it does launch later this year, it would follow the pattern of Samsung's typical "Fan Edition" launches. For the Galaxy S series, the flagship lineup releases in January with a Fan Edition following months later. It would also avoid the possibility of Samsung cannibalizing Galaxy Z Flip 7 sales with a cheaper Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE on launch day.

Meanwhile, the Motorola Razr 2025 became publicly available on May 15, 2025, and is widely accessible for purchase. The phone comes in Pantone Spring Bud, Pantone Gibraltar Sea, Pantone Parfait Pink, and Pantone Lightest Sky colorways. There's one storage configuration available with 256GB of space and 8GB of memory. It retails for $700, but there are some great deals to be had.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE vs. Motorola Razr 2025: Design and display

(Image credit: SammyGuru)

In terms of design, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is expected to retain a similar form factor and design language to the current Galaxy Z Flip 6. While the new Galaxy Z Flip 7 will reportedly get a refreshed design similar to the Motorola Razr Ultra, those changes likely won't carry over to the Fan Edition model. In some ways, that means the base-model Razr 2025's cover screen will look better and more futuristic than Samsung's folder-style shape.

The Motorola Razr 2025 would have an objectively larger cover screen measuring 3.6 inches, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE would sport a smaller 3.4-inch panel. As for specs, the Razr 2025 has a 90Hz, pOLED cover screen. By comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will likely be limited to a 60Hz refresh rate, just as the current model. In this area, the Razr 2025's cover screen will almost certainly be superior.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

On the inside, the Motorola Razr 2025 won't have as big of an advantage. It features a 6.9-inch main display, which is still bigger than the 6.7-inch panel within the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, per the latest rumors. However, both phones are using AMOLED display technology at FHD+ resolutions with support for HDR10+. As such, the actual display quality will be similar between the two devices.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

At 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9mm when closed, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will likely be thinner and more compact than the Motorola Razr 2025. Both phones will likely share the same IP48 certification against dust and water ingress, and are expected to have durable and satisfying hinges. The Motorola Razr 2025 has a more curvy design, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE should keep the rectangular and boxy Samsung design language.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE vs. Motorola Razr 2025: Hardware and specs

(Image credit: SammyGuru)

The cost-cutting measures Samsung will take to hit a more attractive price point for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will almost certainly be on the inside. Per current rumors, the company will use one of its own Exynos processors instead of a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip. Due to the high cost of flagship Qualcomm processors, switching to an Exynos processor — likely the Exynos 2400 — could help Samsung shave a significant cost off the phone's bill of materials.

The Exynos 2400 won't perform as well as comparable Snapdragon processors, but Exynos chips are usually more efficient. That could help the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE last longer while using a relatively small 4,000mAh battery. In terms of performance, the Motorola Razr 2025's MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chip probably won't be meaningfully better or worse than the Exynos chip expected to power the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE (rumored or assumed) Motorola Razr 2025 OS Android 16 (One UI 8) Android 15 (Hello UX) Colors Yellow, Silver Shadow, Mint, Blue, Black, White, Peach Pantone Spring Bud, Pantone Gibraltar Sea, Pantone Parfait Pink, Pantone Lightest Sky Screen Sizes 6.7-inch (inner) 3.4-inch (outer) 6.9-inch (inner) 3.6-inch (outer) Screen Resolutions 2,640 x 1,080 (inner) 720 x 748 (outer) 413ppi (inner) 413ppi (outer) Screen Types FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x (inner) Super AMOLED (outer) AMOLED, FHD+ HDR10+ (inner) pOLED (outer) Refresh Rates 120Hz (inner) 120Hz (inner), 90Hz (outer) Processor Exynos 2400 MediaTek Dimensity 7400X RAM 8GB 8GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 256GB UFS 2.2 Cameras 50MP main, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP front 50MP main, 13MP ultra-wide, 32MP front Speakers Stereo Speakers (Dolby Atmos) Dual Stereo Speakers (Dolby Atmos) Battery 4,000mAh 4,500mAh Wireless Charging Yes (15W) Yes (30W) Bluetooth 5.3 5.4 Water Resistance IP48 IP48 Cellular 5G 5G Sizes 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm (open), 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9mm (closed) 73.99 x 171.30 x 7.25mm (open), 73.99 x 88.08 x 15.85mm (closed) Weight 187 grams 188g

Both phones will be equipped with 8GB of memory, according to Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE leaks. The upcoming Samsung budget foldable could be available in three storage configurations: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. However, we wouldn't be surprised if these were region-limited as to not compete with the flagship Galaxy Z Flip 7.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

As far as cameras are concerned, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE could borrow the exact same trio of sensors as the Galaxy Z Flip 6. That would include a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, and 10MP front-facing camera. By comparison, the Motorola Razr 2025 has a 50MP main sensor, and 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 32MP selfie camera. While Motorola may have better hardware, Samsung's color science and post processing tends to be better.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE vs. Motorola Razr 2025: To wait or to buy?

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

The decision of whether to buy the Motorola Razr 2025 now or wait for the potential Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE really comes down to how long of a software support window you need. If Samsung provides seven years of full Android OS upgrades and security updates, it'll crush Motorola's software support offerings. But if you can live with only a few years of guaranteed support, the Motorola Razr 2025 is hands-down the best budget foldable you can buy today.

Additionally, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is still a considerable distance away, if the rumored Q4 2025 release date proves to be accurate. We also don't know exactly how affordable this phone will be or what cost-cutting measures Samsung will take to hit that target price point. With all those uncertainties still here, it doesn't make much sense to wait for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE when you can get the Motorola Razr 2025 right now.