Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 waterproof? Best answer: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 should come with an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance, similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 6. There are some rumors that suggest it might be improved, but whether it's the water or dust protection (or both) that'll be bettered remains to be seen.

This is Samsung's chance to raise the IP rating bar on foldables

Samsung was the first foldable manufacturer to introduce an IPX8 rating with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 back in 2023. This was a big moment for folding phones as it meant they were one step closer to offering the same level of durability as standard flagships.

An IPX8 rating only guaranteed protection against liquids, though, as dust protection was still absent. The Razr Plus 2023 had dust resistance before Samsung, but Samsung quickly followed with the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 by introducing an IP48 rating, where the number '4' stands for protection against solid particles. This was still far from proper dust protection, but it was a step in the right direction.

With much of the industry only now playing catch-up, Samsung is in a great position once again to raise the bar for foldables. Back in April 2025, Twitter leaker The Galox suggested that the Z Fold 7 could have "improved" water and dust resistance. If this is in fact the case, then there's a good chance the Galaxy Flip 7 would also have the same level of improvements.

Whether these improvements would lead to a higher IP rating is still unknown, so we'll have to just wait for the big reveal to find out.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Going by the leaks and rumours so far, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 isn't going to be drastically different from the Z Flip 6, except for maybe a few key areas. Besides the usual processor upgrade and new colors, the outer screen of the Z Flip 7 is finally expected to be an end-to-end panel that envelopes the outer cameras, similar to Motorola's Razr series.

We're certainly not expecting the specs of this new outer display to be anywhere as good or functional as the Razr Ultra, but having a larger panel with (hopefully) more unrestricted functionality would keep fans and new buyers interested.

Another significant change will be the software, as the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will most likely ship with One UI 8. Samsung has released a public beta for the Galaxy S25 series, and we've given it a test run and come away quite impressed. It's still a work in progress, so you might encounter a few bugs, but we're loving the performance and functional improvements Samsung has made to its core apps like Health, Reminders, Routines, Internet, Calendar, Contacts, and a few others.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming foldables, check out our Ultimate Guide.