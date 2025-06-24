What you need to know

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is rumored to slim down and toughen up with real dust and water resistance.

If leaks are right, this could be the first bendy phone to get full-on dustproofing and splash defense.

Google is also said to be reworking the hinge to ditch some bezel fat and make space for a slightly bigger outer screen.

Recent leaks pointed to a slimmer look for Google’s next foldable, possibly called the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. But it’s not just shedding size—it's also rumored to be getting a durability upgrade, with better protection against both dust and water than the last model or any other foldables out there.

Following up on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the next-gen model might hit a big milestone—an IP68 rating, if a new report by Android Headlines is to be believed. If true, it’d be the first foldable to fully lock out dust and survive a splash, which is a pretty major first.

For anyone curious, IP ratings break down like this: the first number tells you how dustproof a device is, and the second one covers water resistance.

Foldables’ dirty little secret

Most fan-favorite foldables so far—like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold—only had IPX8, which means they’re good with water but not officially dustproof.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Right now, Samsung holds the durability crown in the foldable segment, with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 rocking IP48 ratings. But with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 aiming for IP68 and launching in July, Samsung could beat Google to the punch, since the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is tipped to land in August.

Durability isn’t the only upgrade on deck. Google’s also reworking the hinge on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. That tweak should shrink the bezel around it and make room for a slightly bigger outer screen (6.4 inches vs. 6.3). The result is a slimmer build that not only feels better in your hand but also puts it right in the ring with Samsung’s Fold 7.

Google doesn’t seem obsessed with making the thinnest foldable, but the Pixel 10 Pro Fold should still be noticeably trimmer than last year’s model, and tougher at that. So even if it’s not breaking records, it’s shaping up to be a solid step forward.