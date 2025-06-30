What you need to know

New wallpapers for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold have leaked, featuring green and sterling color options and tailored for foldable use.

The upcoming foldable is rumored to be slimmer with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, potentially making it the first foldable to achieve this.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to have a slimmer hinge and a slightly larger 6.4-inch cover screen compared to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

We recently learned exciting details about the next foldable phone from Google, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Now, a new leak has revealed wallpapers of the much-anticipated foldable phone.

The leak comes from Telegram, through the Mystic Leaks channel, wherein it has showcased the new wallpapers of the alleged Pixel 10 Pro Fold. It includes both static and corresponding live wallpapers of the upcoming foldable. It also comprises how they would look when featured in light mode and dark mode.

(Image credit: Mystic Leaks)

The wallpapers seem to include primarily two color options — Green and Sterling — per the names included in the leak, along with accompanying dark mode options. The leak further includes the wallpapers both in portrait and landscape modes since it is tailored for a foldable phone nonetheless.

While these seem to be some limited official wallpapers for the alleged Pixel 10 Pro Fold, we can expect more from the search giant adding to the foldable by the time of the launch. It is slated to be unveiled in August along with the regular Pixel 10 series.

The latest leaks of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold further indicate that the upcoming foldable will be slimmer and have a solid dust and water resistance with IP68 — allegedly making it the first foldable to survive dust ingress as well as water.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Mystic Leaks) (Image credit: Mystic Leaks) (Image credit: Mystic Leaks)

When compared to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the next-gen foldable is likely to feature a slimmer hinge, making the cover screen a tad bit bigger, upping it from 6.3 to 6.4 inches.

While the anticipated specs sound interesting, the renders of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold have given us a decent look at the upcoming Android handset. It should look quite indistinguishable from the previous iteration including the camera cutouts on both the screens and the notable camera visor positioning at the back.