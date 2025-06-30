What you need to know

Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL specs have leaked and are said to show up with 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch displays.

As for the battery capacity, the Pro variant might allegedly have a 4,870mAh battery, while the XL model could show up with a massive 5,200mAh capacity.

The camera specs remain almost the same as last year's models; however, the leak suggests that users will have better control over macro shots.

The Google Pixel 10 series has appeared in several leaks lately, with the most recent one giving us the supposed full list of specs for the Pixel 10 Pro and the Pixel 10 Pro XL. These phones could show up with some notable differences when compared to their predecessors, according to Android Headlines.

To begin, the Pixel 10 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display, while the larger XL variant may come with a 6.8-inch display, both of which are reportedly set to sport a 120Hz refresh rate and 3000 nits of peak brightness, similar to their predecessors. The publication notes that the display as well as the rear glass panel will be protected by the latest Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2

(Image credit: Android Headlines/ via OnLeaks)

As for the chip powering these devices, the publication says it will be Google's Tensor G5, a notch higher than the G4 Tensor chip that powered the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL, backed by 16 GB RAM. Both Pro models could see a higher battery capacity, with the Pixel 10 Pro getting 4,870 mAh capacity, and the Pro XL could show up with a large 5,200 mAh battery, the largest yet for a Google Pixel phone.

The website further notes that the Pro and Pro XL models will achieve higher charging speeds due to their Qi2 compatibility, with 29W and 39W, respectively, in addition to 15W wireless charging speeds.

As for the phone's camera, both models are not expected to receive any major camera changes, with the same 50MP primary sensor, 48MP ultrawide lens, 48MP telephoto lens, and a 42MP selfie camera. However, despite similar lenses, the devices are expected to capture higher-quality images, as the website alleges, because the telephoto and ultrawide cameras could see higher apertures, which would allow for brighter and more detailed macro photos.

(Image credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

Google might change things up with the phone's storage, the leak suggests that the Pixel 10 Pro will sport 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL will skip the 128GB model, and offer 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB — signaling Google's move to offer a premium experience on the XL variant.

Earlier rumors suggest that these phones will show up in four colorways: Obsidian, Green, Sterling (Grey), and Porcelain (White).

However, these are still leaks, and it remains unclear if these specs will show up on the actual device. That said, if Google is following suit of what it did last year, then the launch of its new flagship could take place in August. While you wait for the ball to drop, here's what we expect to see from this year's series.