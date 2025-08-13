Google Pixel 10 Pro XL vs. Pixel 9 Pro XL: Same size, more features

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Coming soon The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is set to maintain and improve on the offerings of the Pixel 9 Pro XL, with true Qi2 support and a faster Tensor G5 chip. The rumors say the Pixel 10 Pro XL is heavier as a result, but might not cost more. Pros Tensor G5 chip built on TSMC's 3nm process (expected)

Longer battery life thanks to new 5,200mAh battery (rumored)

Better macro photography (expected)

39W fast wired charging speeds (rumored) Cons Unchanged camera hardware (rumored)

Still costly (rumored)

One of the best phones Until it's replaced, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is the top Pixel to get, and it's one of the best phones overall. It has a premium feel, a standout camera system, and custom Google software to boot. Pros Great optimization and efficiency with Tensor G4 chipset

Solid computational photography and triple-camera system on the real

Polished aluminum side rails make for an excellent in-hand feel

6.8-inch screen is just right for many Cons Not capable of beating Snapdragon 8 Elite in terms of benchmarks and raw performance

Slow charging speeds

No Qi2 support

Google is only weeks away from officially revealing the Pixel 10 Pro XL, and it's set to be an exciting Android flagship. The company has a Made by Google event tabbed for Aug. 20, and that's when we'll get a first look at the Google Pixel 10 series and other new Pixel hardware. While we expect there to be a lot of similarities between the Pixel 10 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro XL, the new model is rumored to offer upgrades in a few major ways.

It's always tough — almost impossible — to justify annual upgrades for smartphones. They're just too expensive, even if the Pixel 10 Pro XL is said to be keeping its starting price point. However, the leaked upgrades for this year's flagship Pixel might tempt a few power users. Ahead of the Pixel 10 Pro XL's official launch, let's speculate on how the upcoming device might stack up against the existing Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL vs. Pixel 9 Pro XL: Pricing and availability

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is expected to launch at a Made by Google event set for Aug. 20, starting at 1 p.m. ET. Google teased that we'll get the latest on "Pixel phones, watches, buds, and more," which is at least a partial nod to the unreleased Pixel 10 Pro XL. We could see pre-orders open that same day, with widespread retail availability starting Aug. 28.

In a way, the Pixel 10 Pro XL could get a price hike — Google is reportedly axing the 128GB variant of the model. That would mean the Pixel 10 Pro XL will start at 256GB at a price point of $1,199. It's the same price as the 256GB Pixel 9 Pro XL, but the removal of the entry-level model raises the price floor. Upgrades to 512GB and 1TB configurations will be available, and it's rumored to be sold in Obsidian, Moonstone, Porcelain, and Jade colorways.

Google launched the current Pixel 9 Pro XL on Aug. 22, 2024. The phone starts with 128GB of storage and retails for $1,099, with optional storage upgrades up to 1TB available. You can grab it in Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white), Hazel (grey), and Rose Quartz (pink) colorways. As the phone gets older, it is more prone to discounts. We could see the Pixel 9 Pro XL priced more aggressively when the newer version releases.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL vs. Pixel 9 Pro XL: Design and display

From the outside, we expect the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL to look quite similar to the Pixel 9 Pro XL. You'll have the same general design language consistent across both phones, from the polished aluminum side rails to the pill-shaped camera bar. In fact, the dimensions of the Pixel 10 Pro XL are expected to be identical to those of its predecessor, measuring 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm. Early case samples suggest that a tweak to the camera bar size might nix compatibility with older cases, though.

The weight could be a different story. The newer model is expected to weigh 232 grams, and that's hefty even for a phone of this size. For perspective, the Pixel 9 Pro XL weighs 221 grams and the Pixel 8 Pro weighs 213 grams. It's an unfortunate trend — Pixel flagships keep getting heavier, and this is a difference you'll feel in your hand and pocket.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL is rumored to have similar display specs as the Pixel 9 Pro XL. That means we're looking at roughly a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED panel capable of 120Hz refresh rates and at least 3000 nits of peak brightness. The Pixel 9 Pro XL's resolution is 2992 x 1344 pixels, and that might carry over to the 2025 model. For protection, we'll get Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and rear glass.

Rounding out the Pixel 10 Pro XL's durability suite is an IP68 certification, which is just about standard in 2025. It'll provide a solid amount of protection against dust and water ingress.

With so few design changes, colors will be a key differentiator. The Pixel 10 Pro XL is expected to be offered in Obsidian, Moonstone, Porcelain, and Jade colorways. There are the classic Obsidian (black) and Porcelain (white) options, and new Moonstone (grayish-blue) and Jade (green-gold) styles.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL vs. Pixel 9 Pro XL: Hardware and specs

Under the hood, Google is upgrading the Pixel 10 Pro XL's processor and battery system. This year, we expect to see the first Pixel to feature a Tensor G5 processor manufactured by TSMC. The Google Tensor G5 chip is said to be built using TSMC's advanced 3nm process node, leading to increased performance. The company is reportedly also switching to more custom components for the G5, potentially improving efficiency and optimization.

Google isn't expected to change the camera hardware found on the Pixel 9 Pro XL — the exact same setup should appear on the Pixel 10 Pro XL. However, a move to Tensor G5 could be just one way the company squeezes out better shots from the same sensors and lenses.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Google Pixel 10 Pro XL (rumored/assumed) Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Display 6.8-inch LTPO OLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, 3000 nits (peak) 6.8-inch Super Actua display, 120Hz LTPO OLED (1-120Hz), 2992 x 1344, HDR, 3000 nits, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, 240Hz PWM dimming Processor Google Tensor G5 Google Tensor G4, Titan M2 security module Memory 16GB 16GB RAM Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Front Camera 42 MP, f/2.2 42MP f/2.2, 103-degree FoV, Dual PD, autofocus Rear Camera 1 50 MP, f/1.7 wide 50MP f/1.68, 1/1.31" sensor, Octa PDAF, 82-degree FoV, OIS Rear Camera 2 48 MP, f/1.7 ultrawide 48MP f/1.7, 1/2.55" sensor, 123-degree wide-angle, macro, autofocus, Quad-PD Rear Camera 3 48 MP, f/2.8 5x periscope telephoto 48MP f/2.8, 1/2.55" sensor, 22-degree FoV, macro, autofocus, Quad-PD, Multi-zone LDAF, 5x optical zoom Camera Features Best Take, Add Me, Magic Editor Best Take, Add Me, Magic Editor Battery 5,200mAh 5,060mAh Charging 39W wired, 23W wireless 37W wired charging, 23W wireless charging, 5W reverse wireless charging Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 7, UWB Wi-Fi 7, 5G (mmWave and Sub-6), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, AptX HD, USB-C 3.2, Physical and eSIM, Satellite SOS Biometrics Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition Under display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, face unlock Ingress Protection IP68, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (front and rear glass) IP68 dust and water resistance Dimensions 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm 162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5mm Weight 232 grams 221g Software Android 16 Android 15 (upgradeable to Android 16)

Google has a lot riding on Tensor G5, because the Tensor G4 found in the Pixel 9 Pro XL is underwhelming compared to the competition. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile platform, found in some of the best Android phones, can run laps around the Tensor G4 in benchmarks and especially while gaming.

Notably, the battery life of the Pixel 10 Pro XL could get better. It's rumored to sport a 5,200mAh battery, up from the 5,060mAh capacity of the Pixel 9 Pro XL. This might be one reason why the Pixel 10 Pro XL is heavier. Another could be the inclusion of Qi2 magnets for quick connectivity with chargers and accessories. Charging speed might be increased across the board — 39W wired, Qi2 25W wireless, 5W reverse wireless.

The rumored inclusion of Qi2 magnets could be part of a broader "Pixelsnap" accessory initiative to challenge Apple's MagSafe.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL vs. Pixel 9 Pro XL: Which should you buy?

Compared to the Pixel 9 Pro XL, the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL will be all about quality-of-life upgrades. There won't be new camera hardware or a design refresh this year, although that isn't exactly surprising. Instead, the Tensor G5 chipset should bring considerable performance and optimization improvements. The rumored Qi2 magnetic support and 25W fast wireless charging capabilities might make a big difference in daily use.

At the same time, the Pixel 10 Pro XL will look and feel mostly the same as the Pixel 9 Pro XL. There's no better evidence of that than the devices' rumored dimensions — both are expected to measure exactly the same. Given that the Pixel 9 Pro XL is already running Android 16 and has six more years of updates, there's no reason to get rid of this flagship phone anytime soon.

As usual, the Pixel 10 Pro XL will seem a lot more appealing to people with older Pixels that have waited longer to upgrade. That said, some features — like Qi2 25W — are sure to make Pixel 9 Pro XL users jealous.