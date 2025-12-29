OnePlus 15R vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Two premium midrange phones, very different priorities

OnePlus 15R $699.99 at OnePlus $699.99 at OnePlus Check Amazon Check Walmart Specs and Speed The OnePlus 15R comes with a big 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a up to 165Hz refresh rate. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and uses OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16, out of the box. It is backed by a huge 7,400mAh battery along with support for 80W fast wired charging. Pros Fantastic 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate

Massive 7,400 mAh battery

80W wired charging

Fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor

IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K dust and water resistance Cons No telephoto lens

Big form factor

Only four years of OS updates Samsung Galaxy S25 FE $18.06 at AT&T $474.99 at Amazon $499.99 at Samsung $649.99 at Verizon Safe Choice The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE comes with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset. It has a 4,900mAh battery and features a triple-camera system led by a 50MP main sensor. This device also supports several Galaxy AI features. Pros Super 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display

Telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom

Wireless charging support

Excellent Galaxy AI features suite

Seven years of OS updates Cons Smaller 4,900 mAh battery

Charging brick not included in the box

Exynos 2400 is noticeably less powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

There are plenty of flagship smartphones to choose from, including the Pixel 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and more. However, not everyone wants a flagship phone, and for those users, reliable options have long included Samsung's Fan Edition series, while Google's Pixel A-series and, more recently, OnePlus' R-series phones have offered strong value for money.

That said, the gap between flagship smartphones and these mid-range devices has been shrinking lately. The newly launched OnePlus 15R and Samsung Galaxy S25 FE both sit squarely in that space.

Both phones are priced below $799, typical of flagship phones, but they are also not quite as affordable as entry-level flagships. So, if you're looking for a premium mid-range smartphone, when comparing the OnePlus 15R vs. Galaxy S25 FE, which one is the better fit for you? Let's take a closer look at how they compare.

OnePlus 15R vs Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Pricing and availability