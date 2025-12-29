OnePlus 15R vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Two premium midrange phones, very different priorities
Power or polish for your money?
Specs and Speed
The OnePlus 15R comes with a big 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a up to 165Hz refresh rate. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and uses OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16, out of the box. It is backed by a huge 7,400mAh battery along with support for 80W fast wired charging.
Pros
- Fantastic 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate
- Massive 7,400 mAh battery
- 80W wired charging
- Fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor
- IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K dust and water resistance
Cons
- No telephoto lens
- Big form factor
- Only four years of OS updates
Safe Choice
The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE comes with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset. It has a 4,900mAh battery and features a triple-camera system led by a 50MP main sensor. This device also supports several Galaxy AI features.
Pros
- Super 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display
- Telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom
- Wireless charging support
- Excellent Galaxy AI features suite
- Seven years of OS updates
Cons
- Smaller 4,900 mAh battery
- Charging brick not included in the box
- Exynos 2400 is noticeably less powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
There are plenty of flagship smartphones to choose from, including the Pixel 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and more. However, not everyone wants a flagship phone, and for those users, reliable options have long included Samsung's Fan Edition series, while Google's Pixel A-series and, more recently, OnePlus' R-series phones have offered strong value for money.
That said, the gap between flagship smartphones and these mid-range devices has been shrinking lately. The newly launched OnePlus 15R and Samsung Galaxy S25 FE both sit squarely in that space.
Both phones are priced below $799, typical of flagship phones, but they are also not quite as affordable as entry-level flagships. So, if you're looking for a premium mid-range smartphone, when comparing the OnePlus 15R vs. Galaxy S25 FE, which one is the better fit for you? Let's take a closer look at how they compare.