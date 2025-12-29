OnePlus 15R vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Two premium midrange phones, very different priorities

Power or polish for your money?

Both phones are priced below $799, typical of flagship phones, but they are also not quite as affordable as entry-level flagships. So, if you're looking for a premium mid-range smartphone, when comparing the OnePlus 15R vs. Galaxy S25 FE, which one is the better fit for you? Let's take a closer look at how they compare.

OnePlus 15R vs Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Pricing and availability

A OnePlus 15R with a Flux Themes forest wallpaper on the lockscreen