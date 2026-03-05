Click for next article

OnePlus president, Li Jie Louis, confirms the OnePlus 15T will feature a huge 7,500mAh battery, powered by its Glacier technology.

The company also confirms that the device will be paired with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, and users can play games while charging without generating too much heat.

Rumors suggest the OnePlus 15T could debut sometime during the first half of 2026.

The OnePlus 15T has been an interesting floating around since before the flagship 15 launched last October, but the company's now confirmed a major upgrade.

On the Chinese social media site, Weibo, OnePlus' president, Li Jie Louis, announced that the OnePlus 15T will sport a major battery upgrade (via GSMArena). Their post confirms that the next compact phone will feature a massive 7,500mAh battery when it debuts. Li Jie Louis adds that the purpose behind this improvement is due to user feedback.

As previously stated, the OnePlus 15T is a "compact" phone with an (alleged) 6.3-inch display. According to Li Jie Louis, one of the biggest complaints users have with smaller phones is that they typically lack meaningful battery capacities. OnePlus confirms that the OnePlus 15T's battery sports Glacier battery tech, a piece of hardware is first debuted in 2024 (though the capacity was much lower than this).

The post adds that the phone will be equipped with 100W wired charging and "upgraded" 50W wireless capabilities. Li Jie Louis throws in that consumers can play games and charge their phones simultaneously without generating too much heat.

The Chilling Glacier

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Rumors were sniffing this out last year, as reports claimed the OnePlus 15T would feature an upgrade that would put its flagship counterparts to shame. Not only is Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 rumored, but a larger battery was also highlighted. At the time, there wasn't a number attached to that speculation; however, the OnePlus 13T was mentioned, as it had a 6,260mAh battery.

That capacity beats the flagship 13 by 260mAh. Li Jie Louis mentions the OnePlus 15T's battery is empowered by its Glacier technology, which the company debuted in 2024. OnePlus states its Glacier batteries are built on a "silicon carbon anode" to vastly improve the charge (capacity) its batteries can hold. Swift 100W wired charging was promised for its Glacier battiers, alongside a claim that it would retain 80% of its health after four years.

The OnePlus 15T is expected to debut this year, perhaps during the first half of 2026.

Android Central's Take

OnePlus is delivering a battery capacity that I know I'd love to see on my current flagship phone—and it's an Ultra. I can understand why OnePlus' feedback has driven it to make this kind of upgrade. I've used smaller, compact phones before—mid-range devices—and their batteries were always just okay. You're probably sticking your phone on charge more times than you'd like. This is flagship-quality in a compact phone, which sounds like a win. More than that, I've been gaming on my phone more (just because I can) and it generates heat whenever I want to plug it in. What OnePlus is saying about its 15T? I'll take that any day.