Google announced a huge update for its Maps app this week, with Immersive Navigation leading the charge.

This feature brings a clearer, vibrant 3D viewing experience for drivers on the road, showcasing nearby buildings and critical details to ensure you're on the right route.

Ask Maps finally debuts, bringing a "conversational" experience to the app for finding the right place to spend your evening and more.

Both updates are rolling out today (Mar 12).

Winding down the week is a huge Google Maps update that's changing the navigational experience for drivers.

Google starts by saying Immersive Navigation aims to take the "guesswork" out of the driving experience. The post highlights this update as the biggest patch for Google Maps in a decade. The navigational map has been completely reworked, with the company rolling out a 3D view that "reflects the buildings, overpasses, and terrain around you." Google adds that, "when helpful," Maps will automatically highlight important road details while you're driving to ensure you're turning on time.

If you were expecting a certain AI to show up, you'd be correct. Google states Gemini is responsible for the spatial understanding of your route. Aside from visuals, Google says Immersive Navigation will help drivers see more when driving, to ensure they can be better prepared. The post states, "Smart zooms and transparent buildings help you look ahead to prepare you for tricky turns, and lane changes well in advance."

Voice guidance during navigation has been upgraded to be more natural and clear. When things change on the road, such as traffic, construction, crashes, etc., Google says Immersive Navigation will inform you about an alternative route.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

Even before getting on the road, Google says Immersive Navigation can give you a leg up on the situation. Leveraging Street View, users can see the surrounding area of their destination to scout parking spots. Additionally, as you approach your destination, the feature will automatically begin highlighting the building's entrance, details on which side of the road you should be on, and more.

Immersive Navigation is reportedly rolling out on eligible Android and iOS devices in the U.S. today (Mar 12). CarPlay, Android Auto and cars with Google built-in are also involved; however, the post states availability will continue to expand "over the coming months."

Ask Maps is here

(Image credit: Google)

Ask Maps is the second part of this week's update. This is like a convenient AI assistant directly in Google Maps. The post says users can query this for help with finding places to exercise or a cozy spot to hang out with friends for an evening. When posing a question, Google says users will be given a "customized map" for the sake of visualizing the information.

It adds, "Ask Maps is uniquely helpful — tapping into Maps’ fresh information about the world to show you everything you need to know before you go." Responses are mostly personalized to the user, leveraging "places you've searched for or saved in Maps." If you're satisfied with what Ask Maps turned up, users can easily turn its suggestions into navigational directions and get going.

Users will notice an Ask Maps button appear in the Maps app this week in the U.S. on Android and iOS. The desktop version is "coming soon."

