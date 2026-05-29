Complaints worked: Google is already addressing Gemini's new usage limits
News
By Sanuj Bhatia published
Gemini's quota system is being adjusted to better handle complex prompts and large files.
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What you need to know
- Google is capping how much quota a single Gemini prompt can consume after user complaints.
- Failed Gemini requests will no longer count against your usage limits or available quota.
- Google will add detailed usage breakdowns so users can better understand quota consumption.
After users started complaining about Gemini's new usage limits, Google has now announced that it's making changes based on that feedback.
One of the bigger announcements from Google I/O 2026 was the shift away from fixed message limits toward a new compute-based usage system. Under the new setup,