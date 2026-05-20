The Google AI Pro plan just got a quiet downgrade, here is the new deal
Google is changing its AI Pro plan with a new credit-based usage system.
What you need to know
- Google AI Pro now uses a new credit-based quota system instead of fixed Gemini message limits.
- Complex Gemini prompts and AI tools can now consume a large chunk of your available usage quota.
- The new limits apply across Gemini features inside apps like Google Photos and other Google services.
Gemini was front and center at Google I/O 2026, with the company unveiling a number of new AI-powered features and tools. However, alongside all those announcements, Google also quietly made a change to its $20/month Google AI Pro plan, and not everyone is happy about it.
At I/O 2026, Google introduced a new $100/month Google AI Ultra plan while also reducing the pricing of its higher-end $250 plan down to $200 per month. But quietly alongside that, the company also changed how usage limits work on the standard Google AI Pro plan.
Previously, Google used a more straightforward fixed-message count system for Gemini usage limits. Now, the company is moving to a credit-based system where token usage depends on things like prompt complexity, the features being used, and even the length of conversations.