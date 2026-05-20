Android 17 QPR1 Beta 3 is here, and it’s all about the boring fixes you actually wanted

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What you need to know

Google quietly rolled out Android 17 QPR1 Beta 3 during I/O 2026, giving Pixel users an early preview of upcoming Feature Drop changes.

The update pushes Android further toward a frosted-glass aesthetic with expanded blur and translucency effects in Quick Settings and the power menu.

Google added a new bounce-back Quick Settings animation that feels noticeably inspired by iPhone-style UI motion.

Google couldn’t resist one more surprise for I/O 2026. While developers were packing up from the Gemini keynote, the company quietly pushed Android 17 QPR1 Beta 3 live.

There’s not much in the update that will catch your attention, but it provides a glimpse of where Google is taking Android’s design and usability over the coming months. If you’ve been paying close attention to Android 17, this release is part of Google’s Quarterly Platform Release program, or QPR. These builds are usually previews of upcoming Pixel Feature Drops, so some of the changes coming today are likely coming to stable Pixel phones later this year. In this case, QPR1 is expected to shape up into the September Feature Drop for supported devices.

The biggest visual difference in QPR1 Beta 3 is Google's further use of blur and translucency effects throughout the interface, as per Mishaal Rahman on X.