4 of the best iOS 27 features Android already has

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If you're an Android user, you know the deal. Every year, Apple takes the stage to announce a bunch of "new" features that you've been using for years. It might be annoying if it weren't so predictable, but it gives Android users a sense of pride, knowing they're always on the cutting edge when compared to their iPhone-toting friends.

Apple's iOS 27 update is no exception to this, and I w̶a̶s̶t̶e̶d̶ spent a solid 2 hours of my life watching Apple's WWDC 2026 on June 8 to see which updates you can now ̶b̶r̶a̶g̶ ̶a̶b̶o̶u̶t̶ celebrate with your friends.

There are plenty of times every year when my mind is blown by one of Apple's announcements, but it's never for the reason they're hoping. Rather, I'm constantly blown away by what features iPhone users didn't have, and it reminds me that I regularly take my favorite Android features for granted. Here are all the iOS 27 features already on Android.

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Animations and transparency

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Last year, Apple launched iOS 26 with a new "Liquid Glass" aesthetic that was quickly panned. Liquid Glass evolved substantially from its announcement to the eventual release a few months later, but iOS 27 is finally adding a proper transparency slider to allow users to customize their preferred look.

Many Android OEMs rushed to update their Android 16 releases in the fall with a similar transparent glowing glass aesthetic, but all of them either offered a way to disable this effect entirely, and OEMs like Honor even offer a transparency slider (pictured above).