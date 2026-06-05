My favorite Gboard upgrade looks ready to launch, and I can't wait

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What you need to know

Google is preparing Rambler for Gboard, its new AI-powered voice typing feature announced with Android 17.

Rambler can understand natural speech, remove filler words, and even detect self-corrections while dictating.

A hidden Rambler toggle has appeared in the latest Gboard beta, hinting that rollout preparations are underway.

It looks like Google is getting ready to roll out the Rambler feature for Gboard.

Last month, we got our first look at many of the features coming with Android 17. Alongside the new 3D emojis and several Gemini Intelligence-powered features, Google also announced a feature called Rambler, and it now looks like the company is preparing for its rollout.

For those who don't remember, Rambler is essentially Google's answer to apps like Wispr Flow. It's an AI-powered voice typing feature that understands natural speech patterns, context, and complex words while automatically removing filler words like 'umm' and 'ahh' from transcriptions. It can even detect when you're correcting yourself mid-sentence and update the text on the fly.

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It's one of the flagship features tied to Gemini Intelligence and is expected to bring much more advanced on-device dictation capabilities to Android phones. And now it appears Google has started laying the groundwork for its arrival.

As spotted by Android Authority, the latest Gboard beta contains a hidden voice typing settings page. The new menu includes options to enable or disable Rambler as well as control voice typing more broadly. The toggles don't actually do anything yet, but their presence suggests Google is actively integrating the feature behind the scenes.

Right now, there's still no official timeline for the rollout. Google hasn't confirmed when Rambler will arrive, but it wouldn't be surprising to see it appear in a future Android 17 beta build before launching more broadly later this summer alongside the stable release.

If Rambler ends up being tied to Gemini Intelligence, there's also a good chance it will initially remain exclusive to a handful of flagship Android phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra or the Pixel 10 series initially.

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Android Central's Take

Rambler is probably the Gemini Intelligence feature I'm most excited about. I've been using Wispr Flow on my Mac for months now, and I can't wait to use the same natural voice typing experience on my Pixel 10 Pro.