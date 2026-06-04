Some of the cheapest Android phones are finally joining the Gemini era

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What you need to know

Gemini is officially replacing Assistant Go on Android Go devices, bringing Google's modern AI experience to entry-level smartphones.

Android Go phone users can now access Gemini natively through the Google app, eliminating the need for clunky browser-based workarounds.

A long press of the Home or Power button launches Gemini.

Google’s aggressive push to get its newest AI on every screen imaginable just reached a massive new demographic. If you have a budget Android smartphone running Android Go in your hands, then it’s time to say your goodbyes to Assistant Go. The Gemini Go era is officially here, replacing the old voice assistant and bringing deeply conversational AI directly to the entry-level market.

Android Go phones — devices designed only with stripped-down software to perform well on severely limited hardware — relied on Assistant Go prior to this change. It worked pretty well, but it had its limitations.

As Google shifts its entire software ecosystem away from legacy voice tools, there’s just no sense in keeping an older assistant on life support. Gemini Go fills that need, designed from the ground up to run on handsets with as little as 2GB of RAM and to do so efficiently.

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No more janky web workarounds

You get a fully native AI experience right on your device. For a while, owners can’t even interact with Google’s modern generative models without resorting to unwieldy mobile web browser workarounds. With this rollout, that friction is gone. A simple long press of the Home button or the Power key now summons the new AI overlay.

To try it out, just head over to the Play Store and update the Google app, because Gemini Go is baked right into that core application, not a standalone download.

So what can it really do on entry-level hardware? This no-frills AI offers standard utility with deep conversational intelligence. You can still do the day-to-day basics easily — call contacts, send texts, set alarms, and create calendar events. But the real upgrade is in handling complex multi-layered queries. Rather than asking for a restaurant nearby, you can ask, “Help me find a ramen restaurant open for lunch on Tuesday with an EV charger nearby,” and it’ll parse all of those specific conditions all at once, per Google's announcement.

The functionality goes far beyond basic text prompts. You can upload photos, documents, and other files directly into your chat to give the AI precise context for your questions. It also interfaces directly with media playback. You can say, "Play pop party jams!" or "Play quiet acoustic songs for a dinner party," and it does all the hard work of curation.

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Google is rolling the feature out gradually, so you may not see the prompt to switch interfaces right away.

Android Central's Take

This update finally brings the same AI tools to budget phone owners that flagship owners have been enjoying, and that’s a win for accessibility and everyday usability. That said, you can’t help but wonder why it took Google so long to get here. The company talked about Gemini as the future of Android for months but left millions of Android Go users with an increasingly outdated Assistant Go experience. Better late than never, sure, but if this is Google's vision for "everyone," then "everyone" probably shouldn't have had to wait this long.