Your Google smart display is finally learning how to hold a real conversation

Click for next article

What you need to know

Gemini for Home is becoming more conversational, replacing rigid voice commands and static responses with a more natural AI experience.

Weather forecasts, media controls, news summaries, and overall responsiveness are all getting upgrades through Google Home app version 4.18.

Gemini now respects preferred temperature units, answers hour-specific questions, and keeps spoken forecasts aligned with on-screen information.

Talking to a smart speaker may have, at some point, felt like giving commands to a stiff, literal-minded robot. If you didn't use the exact phrasing, everything went awry. Gemini for Home’s latest Early Access update transforms the experience by replacing static broadcasts with a fully interactive, conversational AI experience.

Gemini for Home Early Access gets a new update with improvements to weather forecasts, media playback, news summaries, and general responsiveness. The changes are being rolled out via Google Home app version 4.18 and may not be available to everyone immediately.

The first big change is around weather. Before this update, voice assistants have struggled to provide detailed forecasts and to ensure spoken answers matched what was shown on smart screens. Google says Gemini now does a better job respecting users’ preferred temperature units and answering more specific questions, such as if it will rain at a certain hour. For a more consistent experience, spoken responses are now synchronized with detailed hourly forecasts presented on-screen.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Flexible media browsing

Google is also expanding Gemini’s entertainment capabilities. Now, users can browse YouTube content using more natural language, rather than strict commands. Ask what’s trending in K-pop, launch music videos, or follow up with other requests to keep the conversation going. That conversational approach extends to TV shows and movies too, with playback from supported subscription services right on smart displays. Volume controls are becoming more flexible too, so things like “lower it a tad” or “turn it up a smidge” work naturally.

Under the hood, Google says it has improved Gemini’s infrastructure and models to enhance speed and reliability. The company says the assistant is now better at filtering out background conversations and more accurately handles requests for media, news, and smart home cameras. Notes, reminders, and shopping lists should also be more responsive and snappier.

News gets another big change. Gemini for Home is moving beyond just playing static broadcasts to interactive summaries that users can dive into with follow-up questions. A tailored News Brief lets owners get topic-specific updates, request more details about individual stories, or continue listening to broadcasts from their preferred news providers. You can control those preferences within the Google Home app.

Google is also dabbling with subscriptions. The company has redesigned its plan comparison page with a billing-cycle toggle that makes it easier to compare pricing options and find the best value.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Android Central's Take

I think these updates will make Gemini for Home seem more useful than complicated. That said, it’s also a little amusing that Google is basically getting the basics right that voice assistants should have nailed years ago. Better natural conversations and accurate weather are welcome improvements, but users will likely not see these as revolutionary but rather overdue. But if Gemini continues to receive these practical upgrades, Google’s smart home ecosystem may finally start to feel as smart as the company has been promising.